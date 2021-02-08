Almost a year ago to the day, Donald Trump was acquitted in the US Senate. On February 5, 2020, the only third impeachment proceedings against a US president ended as expected. The high hurdle required for a conviction by two-thirds of the senators had not been reached: all Republicans except Mitt Romney acquitted Trump of the allegation of abuse of power, and Romney also voted on the second count, the obstruction of Congress in the investigation of the Ukraine affair against a conviction.

The second impeachment proceedings against Trump, who has since been voted out and left Washington, will start on Tuesday. This time the House of Representatives has only raised one charge, and that is, “incitement to riot” in connection with the Capitol Assault.

The Republican, who has not publicly admitted his electoral defeat to this day, called on his supporters in a rally on the morning of January 6th to march to the Capitol to protest against the confirmation of Joe Biden’s victory. A violent mob broke into the congress building shortly afterwards and also desecrated the dignity of the chamber in which Trump is now to be tried.

The chances that the 74-year-old will be convicted are better this time than a year ago. What happened on January 6 and Trump’s behavior after losing the presidential election on November 3 also appalled many in the Republican Party. Even the Republican parliamentary group leader, Mitch McConnell, who had long been considered loyal to Trump, had declared internally that he considered his actions “impeachable”.

But for a guilty verdict, at least 17 Republicans would have to vote for a conviction alongside the 50 Democratic senators – and that is currently considered very unlikely. Trump continues to enjoy great support from the party base. The concern of many parliamentarians in Washington is that they will be punished in the next elections if they stand against the ex-president.

How large Trump’s influence on his party was still evident in late January. 45 of the 50 Republican Senators, including McConnell, supported a motion by Trump supporter Rand Paul, in which the impeachment process was described as unconstitutional – an attempt to stall the process before it began.

A trial only against an incumbent president?

It was argued that an impeachment process should only be directed against incumbent, not against former presidents. Trump has been a private person since January 20, when Biden was sworn in, and could therefore not be prosecuted by the Senate.

The Democrats and many constitutional lawyers see it differently: If a president could not be held accountable after his departure, this would be a free ticket for violations of the constitution in his final weeks in office. Trump’s behavior is so serious that the Republican must be held accountable even after his time in the White House. In addition, he was accused of being president of the House of Representatives, which initiated the impeachment.

It is also important to the Democrats that Trump not run again in the 2024 presidential election. If he were found guilty, the Senate could expel him from future public office at federal level in another simple majority vote.

The defense denies the constitutionality

This dispute over the constitutionality of the procedure will play a major role in the coming days. Trump’s attorneys Bruce Castor and David Schoen made this clear last Tuesday in their 14-page response to the House of Representatives indictment. This question has not yet been clearly clarified, even if the majority of experts argue in the interests of the Democrats.

But in the “Washington Post” wrote the constitutional lawyers Bruce Ackerman and Gerard Magliocca in mid-January that the point of impeachment is impeachment, not punishment, according to the constitution. That is why they see Trump’s argument that the Senate can no longer lead a trial against him after he has left office as justified.

The proceedings will take place despite this unanswered question. The Democrats want to publicly denounce the ex-president’s behavior by reconstructing exactly how the storm on the Capitol came about – even if most of them, including President Biden himself, should be aware that the chances of success are slim.

A second acquittal is likely

Therefore, they accept the risk of a second acquittal from Trump, which could serve as further evidence for his supporters that his opponents organized a “witch hunt” from start to finish.

One thing is certain: Americans can expect a lot of drama in the coming days. It is not yet clear how long the trial will take and whether witnesses will be heard. The Democrats have demanded that Trump testify under oath, which he has already refused. It is unlikely that the Democrats will summon him under threat of punishment, as this would involve a lengthy legal battle.

In addition, the Democrats are sure that they can bring their charges forward as credibly as they can just a week after the Capitol attack, when they indicted Trump in the House of Representatives and launched the impeachment process.

The indictment will be led by nine Democratic MPs as impeachment managers, led by Jamie Raskin. This time the presidency will not be chaired by Chief Justice John Roberts, but by senior Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy.

The process will probably take a week at most

The main responsibility for the process rests with Chuck Schumer, who has been the Democratic majority leader in the Senate since the Georgia by-election. All other senators, who ultimately take on the role of a jury, must remain silent during the hearing, but can probably ask written questions, as they did last time.

Both sides have an interest in ensuring that the process does not take too long. If it lasted three weeks last year, it is now expected that it will last a maximum of two weeks.

The Democrats’ dilemma is particularly great. On the one hand, most of them are of the opinion that after January 6th it is not possible to simply go back to the agenda. On the other hand, the new government wants to quickly get important laws in motion and tackle reforms. Among other things, Biden wants to be Bring the corona aid package through the Senate as soon as possible and have the outstanding cabinet members confirmed.

As long as the process continues, much will have to stand back, even if Biden has stated that he believes the senators could impeachment and live up to their legislative responsibilities.

With all the risks: For Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, who now wants to hold a president accountable for the second time. will answer a historical question in the coming days. Because then it will show whether courage or cowardice prevails in the Senate.