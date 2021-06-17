ofSebastian Horsch shut down

Report less, collect more money for it: an accusation with potentially far-reaching consequences. Hospitals and emergency doctors are defending themselves against the allegations of corona intensive care beds.

Munich / Berlin – Did clinics intentionally report fewer intensive care beds during the corona pandemic in order to receive more support from the state? A report by the Federal Audit Office puts this into the realm of the feasible. And SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach recently said that mirror: “The type of billing was an invitation to cheat.”

The clinics are fighting back. “Hospitals have not enriched themselves with the compensation payments and the help for the construction of intensive care beds,” says Gerald Gaß, head of the German Hospital Association (DKG). Rather, the payments would have prevented hospitals from closing and employees being sent on short-time work. The DKG states: “There are neither specific indications nor verifiable allegations against a hospital.” The Court of Auditors had also not expressed any specific suspicions.

Corona pandemic: Occupancy of intensive care beds and the response of the federal government

His report is about a letter that the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) wrote to the Ministry of Health in January. In it it expressed the “presumption that some hospitals reported fewer intensive care treatment places than were actually available.” Compensation payments were only given as long as no more than 25 percent of the intensive care beds in a district were free.

The clinics have received more than 13 billion euros since the beginning of the pandemic to keep beds free, create new intensive capacities and cushion the consequences of the pandemic. However, possible manipulations would not only be explosive for financial reasons. Because the occupancy of the intensive care beds also played a decisive role in the government’s assessment of the corona situation. So falsified numbers could have made the situation worse than it actually was. A charge of political explosives.

Corona: numbers of free intensive care beds manipulated? NRW government is investigating clinics

The German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) – which maintains one of the most important bed registers – strongly rejects such a suspicion. In a statement it says: “The DIVI intensive care register and the data requested here from all intensive care units with acute care in Germany, around 1330 in number, are and were reliable at all times – to assess the pandemic and the situation in the intensive care units”.

The data would always be viewed in conjunction with other indicators. In addition, reports would be compared with the federal and state governments and also matched the figures from other intensive registers. It could “through these numerous mechanisms and control bodies no fraud with intensive care beds on a large scale”.

But at least in individual cases there seem to be inconsistencies. How picture reported, the government of Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) has initiated investigations in North Rhine-Westphalia.

A spokesman for the newspaper said that a "review of any suspicious reporting values" was carried out in order to uncover a possible "systematic misconduct" of individual clinics. The state of Hesse is also examining possible violations, as the Ministry of Social Affairs announced.