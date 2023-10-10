The final stretch of the presidential election in Ecuador, whose second round will be held next Sunday (15), saw a rise in temperature due to an accusation against former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017) for the death of candidate Fernando Villavicencio Valencia.

Villavicencio, from the center-right Construye movement, was murdered on August 9 in Quito, before the first round. He was shot dead after a rally held in a school gym in the Ecuadorian capital.

Last Sunday (8), journalist Christian Zurita, a friend of Villavicencio and the one he replaced in the presidential election (he failed to reach the second round), wrote in X that a witness pointed out that the “Correa government” was responsible for the crime .

“The amount agreed with the killers to end Fernando’s life was US$200,000 [R$ 1 milhão]. There was a first attempt on June 1st in the great caravan of Santo Domingo [de los Tsáchilas]but they managed

[apenas] on August 9th”, wrote Zurita in X.

Also at X, Correa, who supports candidate Luisa González in the second round, said that “they were offered [à testemunha] all the guarantees to create this false positive.”

“We said: they assassinate Villavicencio, they delay the preliminary investigation by a month, they kill all the gunmen except one, who maintain [preso] in a military barracks, and they accused us on October 10th, five days before the elections. Anything to prevent our victory”, wrote Correa, who alleged “procedural fraud”.

Last Friday (6), six Colombians who had been arrested on suspicion of involvement in Villavicencio’s death were murdered in a prison in Guayaquil. A seventh suspect, of Ecuadorian nationality, was also killed in a prison in Quito.

This Tuesday (10), the Venezuelan Attorney General’s Office reported that there were no irregularities in the witness’ testimony, but did not confirm Zurita’s information that Correa’s name was mentioned.

“The aforementioned statement was given in compliance with the relevant procedures that the procedural law provides, without any conditions other than the criminal proceedings having been mediated”, he pointed out, in a statement.

The Prosecutor’s Office pointed out that the Criminal Procedure Law stipulates that the identity of the witness be kept secret, and that revealing it is punishable by a sentence of five to seven years in prison. The MP also pointed out that “false information” is being disseminated about the case, but did not specify which ones.

On Sunday, the Prosecutor’s Office had reported that the witness “narrated the preparations and values ​​offered by the material authors [do

crime]. Furthermore, he pointed out who would have given the order to commit the crime”, but the MP did not mention names. Zurita then published it citing Correa’s name in the X.

Next Sunday, Luisa González will face businessman Daniel Noboa in the second round of Ecuador’s presidential election.