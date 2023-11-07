Sexual violence in Bari, uncle arrested. The minor’s protected hearing: “Tested in body and mind”

A man Of 66 years old was arrested on suspicion of sexual violence aggravated for having raped the eleven year old grandson. According to what was reconstructed by the investigators of the Bari flying teamcoordinated by the prosecutor’s office, the facts date back to 2020. One of the disputed incidents allegedly occurred in summer. The little girl had gone to visit her grandmother. Her uncle lives in the same town and met her on the street and took her to a isolated place And forced to undergo sexual intercourse.

The following year, during the Christmas holidays, the man would have harassed again the grandson.

Read also:Pedophilia, violence against a six-year-old girl on holiday: animator arrested

When heard in a protected hearing in the presence of the psychologist, the girl showed herself “felt in body and mind by what happened”. His testimony, together with the other collections, made it possible to reconstruct the circumstantial framework that led to theissuing of the order of precautionary custody.

Read also:Mantua, sexual assault on 13 year old: partner on trial, mother under investigation

Subscribe to the newsletter

