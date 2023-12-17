Home page politics

Irregularities are identified in the 2023 parliamentary election in Serbia. Apparently voters in Belgrade are given ballot papers in front of the polling station.

Belgrade – The 2023 election in Serbia will be accompanied by irregularities, according to observers. President Aleksandar Vucic of the Serbian Progressive Party SNS, who is controversial in the West, brought forward the parliamentary elections, which were originally only planned for 2026, to December 17, 2023 due to protests by hundreds of thousands of citizens in the spring and early summer.

Election 2023 in Serbia: Suspected election manipulation is reported from Belgrade – “Bulgarian train”

Parliamentary election observers from the “Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe” reported “impressions” of the parliamentary election. The Austrian MP Ewa Ernst-Dziedzic (Greens), for example, explained Austria Press Agency (APA)that in some polling stations “intimidating” members of the electoral commission could be seen “looking over people’s shoulders”.

They were dressed in black and looked “like security people at a disco.” Possible election manipulation was also reported in the capital Belgrade (1.38 million inhabitants). The Croatian newspaper Dnevnik writes on her news website about an alleged “Bulgarian train”. This refers to suspected election manipulation that dates back to the 2009 parliamentary election in Bulgaria in the Balkans.

Serbia election 2023: “Bulgarian train” is allegedly being used in Belgrade

The political movement “Kreni-Promeni” shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) that is supposed to show the alleged election manipulation. The pictures are said to come from the Novi Beograd district in the west of the Danube metropolis. The video shows men (also) dressed in black getting out of an SUV and apparently handing out pieces of paper to voters in front of a polling station. To influence their voice?

“After we reported the incident, we immediately informed the relevant authorities,” said representatives of the “Kreni Promeni” movement, according to the report. The “Bulgarian train” is therefore nothing unusual for elections in Serbia. A “locomotive”, a person close to the election organizers, gives blank ballot papers to voters, who fill them out in front of the polling station and pass on their original (official) ballot papers to other voters, called “carts”.

Manipulation in the 2023 Serbian election: voters in Belgrade influenced?

Apparently they can cast a vote several times, presumably always for the same candidate. The Croatian news site writes that pressure is being put on the voters or they are getting money Dnevnik. That's not all the alleged irregularities: In some places, the control slip was not presented before voting began, some ballot boxes were not sealed, and some voters simply took photos of their ballot papers at the polling stations, reports the Serbian TV station Nova S.

Vucic is very self-centered and projects everything onto himself. This way he is unlikely to accept the democratic principles of a change of power.

The elections are polarizing in the southeastern European country with around 6.9 million inhabitants. President Vucic is accused of autocratic tendencies and of pursuing policies that glorify violence. In May and June, crowds in Serbia demonstrated against violence in the country after two shootings left 18 dead. Among other things, demonstrators blocked the Belgrade highway.

Election 2023 in Serbia: President Aleksandar Vucic is controversial in the West

At the height of the protests, it looked “as if Vucic was shaking a lot. He seemed nervous. The crowds were overwhelming. “It was the biggest protests in Serbia since 2000, when Slobodan Milosevic was overthrown,” said political scientist Dr. Vedran Dzihic from Austrian Institute for International Politics recently Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. There is anger among the Serbian population about how the country works, he explains, “that corruption is rampant, that everything is controlled by the Serbian Progressive Party SNS. But people are not doing better economically. I am convinced that there will be a political showdown in Serbia in the medium term.”

A new election “will not be free and fair. In the medium term, this regime will be at its wits' end,” said Dzihic: “My fear is that it won't work without violence. Vucic is very self-centered and projects everything onto himself. With this kind of behavior he will hardly accept the democratic principles of a change of power.” Vucic, who maintains close political contacts with Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin despite the war in Ukraine, is considered controversial in the West because he served under the convicted war criminal Milosevic between 1998 and 2000 was deputy minister of information and made harsh statements against Kosovars and Albanians during the Kosovo war. (pm)