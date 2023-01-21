The now former commander, General Arruda, wanted to maintain his promotion to Lieutenant Colonel Cid, who was Bolsonaro’s assistant and is accused of illegalities with a corporate card.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) dismissed this Saturday (21.jan.2023) General Júlio César Arruda as Army Commander. The main cause of dismissal was a case 2 accusation against Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

As found out by Power360, Arruda wanted to keep the appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Cid to command the 1st BAC (Command Action Battalion) in Goiânia (GO), starting in February 2023. Lula, on the other hand, wanted the promotion of the former Bolsonaro’s aide-de-camp to be revoked due to the accusations. The refusal cost the lieutenant colonel the price of the barracks.

Cid has been accused of irregularly using corporate credit cards from the Presidency of the Republic in the 4 years he was serving Bolsonaro. The lieutenant colonel peremptorily denies the accusations. He shows the statements of the only corporate card he had access to. He says that any deposits he made in cash for service providers of the president and the then first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, were funds withdrawn from Bolsonaro’s personal account.

The headquarters in Goiânia is a strategic point due to its proximity to Brasília and because it is allowed to act in cases of threats to the federal capital. Cid would command the 1st BAC, a troop-intensive division of the Army.

The PT leadership also wanted to prevent the promotion of other officials considered too closely aligned with the previous government. One of them, according to the Power360is General Dutra (Gustavo Henrique Dutra de Menezes), which since April 2022 has commanded the Plateau Military Command.

After Arruda’s resignation, General Tomás Miguel Miné Ribeiro Paiva, 62 years old, was appointed this Saturday (21.jan) to assume command of the Army. More aligned with the government, the military defended the victory of the PT in the 2022 elections.

Tomás defended that the result of the electronic polls be respected and stated that the military should not expose political opinions. He made the statement during a ceremony honoring the soldiers killed in action in Haiti.

Watch the general’s speech (4min46s):

RESIGNATION

Lula called the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro, very early this Saturday (21.jan.2023). It was just over 6 am and both decided together that the best thing to do would be to dismiss the Army commander, General Júlio César de Arruda, 62 years old.

The defense minister did not want to run the risk of creating a crisis similar to the one that formed because of extremist camps in front of Army HQs across the country. He decided that a more immediate action should be taken because of resistance seen in General Arruda’s behavior.