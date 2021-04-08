European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was insulted, Tuesday, after she was forced to sit on a side seat during a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

The scene that was filmed and spread widely, sparked a great controversy in Brussels, especially since the relationship between the European Union and Ankara witnessed tensions in the last period, before it calmed down relatively.

A Socialist deputy in the European Parliament said, “It is a shame” and “not the way in which the relationship between Turkey and the European Union should be managed.” Another deputy says about the protocol “insult” that the European Commission president suffered during Erdogan’s meeting.