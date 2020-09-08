The New Individuals celebration has introduced a totally new idea of the election remark system, which is able to happen subsequent weekend. These are our personal seals for secure packages, a single name middle and authorized recommendation. Political scientist Dmitry Solonnikov, director of the Institute of Up to date State Growth, discusses how a lot it is going to be in demand and whether or not it is going to be efficient.

All events with various levels of readiness are approaching the elections to be held this weekend. The “old-timers” of the political area have their representatives on the members of the election commissions, however the brand new events should management the method on their very own.

“It does not matter how they vote, however what issues is how they rely,” Napoleon III as soon as mentioned after a plebiscite in France. After about half a century, Joseph Vissarionovich Stalin clarified: “In bourgeois nations, it is necessary not how they vote, however how they rely.” Regardless of how distinctive the political system of recent Russia is, this knowledge stays extraordinarily related.

Round this reality, heated debates flare up in each electoral cycle, at each electoral occasion, in each area. The 2020 season was no exception, with a sure specificity, after all, inherent in all the pieces that’s taking place to us now.

This was clearly demonstrated at a spherical desk held on the initiative of the New Individuals celebration.

New surveillance idea

You will need to notice that within the present marketing campaign essentially the most lively position is performed by the events of the “final name”, created at the start of this yr. They really matter on success in quite a few regional campaigns, competing with the old-timers of political battles. And right here you possibly can instantly see the variations of their means to prepare management over the expression of the desire of residents. The outdated events had the correct to appoint their representatives for members of election commissions, and now they will totally take part within the group of election procedures. New events had been disadvantaged of such a chance, the compositions of TECs and PECs had been fashioned lengthy earlier than them. The one manner to make sure the integrity of the vote is to coach and ship your observers.

Because the chief of the New Individuals celebration Alexei Nechaev emphasised in the course of the dialogue, the outdated events wish to keep in energy at any price. “They created a system of mutual accountability. However this doesn’t imply that the system can’t be defeated. Can! And the legislation, authorized coaching and a accountable perspective to enterprise will assist us on this. Our individuals react sharply to injustice. For too lengthy and sometimes they had been deceived. Now we wish to stop such a deception, ”he mentioned.

It is extremely essential to notice right here the systematic strategy of the New Individuals and the creation of a brand new idea of remark, which makes use of a variety of applied sciences.

These are observers straight on the polling stations, educated and supplied with templates for complaints on all typical violations on the elections. Additionally they have the power to conduct stationary and cell video and images.

These are additionally our personal seals for sealing safe-bags, which have 4 levels of safety to forestall nightly poll stuffing. These are additionally exit polls performed each by our personal supporters and with the involvement of VTsIOM specialists. That is additionally a unified name middle for violations, which is able to work for 3 days. This consists of authorized recommendation, each within the areas and within the Moscow headquarters of the celebration, working across the clock, in two shifts.

Greater than ten thousand observers from the “New Individuals” will work at greater than 5 thousand polling stations.

Such a set of varied management procedures will make it potential to type a reasonably goal image of the outcomes of electoral applied sciences within the areas, which might be of curiosity not solely to the direct individuals within the pre-election race, but additionally to these accountable for political processes.

In any case, the duty of constructing the voting outcomes typically acknowledged will not be solely within the pursuits of the brand new political forces, it is usually the long-term stability of all the state administration construction, confidence in worldwide positioning. All that is extraordinarily essential for the implementation of long-term tasks each within the socio-political and socio-economic planes.

Completely different motives for the work of observers

Individuals cease believing within the means to affect their very own future by way of current authorized procedures. This pattern must be reversed, and the earlier the higher. With out ready for the acute section. At this level, the pursuits of events and their observers totally coincide with the pursuits of a big a part of the state equipment and respectable members of election commissions.

Contemplating the work of observers in earlier durations, three potential motives for his or her work might be distinguished.

The primary is to legitimize the consequence obtained at any price, turning a blind eye to violations, to attain recognition of a predetermined consequence that virtually doesn’t change something within the current alignment of forces. Right here, the pursuits of conventional celebration tasks and regional elites which have lengthy been affiliated with them usually merge.

The second is to discredit the electoral course of in Russia at any price, to disclose violations even the place they don’t exist, and if nothing is discovered, then to prepare provocations, create faux information tales and fortunately promote them to clients. We see and know fairly a wide range of NGOs and media retailers that work out simply such an agenda from yr to yr.

The third is the true management of actual observers so as to determine an goal election consequence. In fact, there have at all times been sincere observers. There might be them this time too, however there’s a probability that new events will multiply their quantity.

Different recruits of the political entrance can even profit from the celebration’s achievements and expertise. In any case, they’ve a typical final aim: “the true image of the elections and correct counting of votes,” as Alexei Nechaev mentioned, summing up the outcomes of the spherical desk.