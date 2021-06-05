The planned accuracy of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) after 2030 will be 10 centimeters. RIA News, referring to the documents of “Roskosmos” posted on the website of state purchases.

“As a long-term perspective for the development of GLONASS, it is proposed to consider the period until 2050, when the orbital constellation (OG) of the GLONASS system will be formed on the basis of an innovative type of navigation spacecraft (SC),” the materials say.

There is also called “the error in determining the position due to the space segment”, which should reach 10 centimeters.

In November 2020, the agency, citing materials from Roscosmos, wrote that by the end of 2020, Russian GLONASS had not reached the accuracy indicators stated in the Federal Target Program (FTP). According to the federal target program “Maintenance, development and use of the GLONASS system for 2012-2020”, the accuracy of the system for civilian users should have improved from 9.6 meters to 8.5 meters for the specified period, and for special consumers (excluding the use of additional ground-based means of increasing accuracy) – from 2.8 meters to 0.6 meters. However, as the state corporation admitted, the average consumer accuracy is only 9.5 meters.