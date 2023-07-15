More precision at the net and more chances for those around him. In a telegram, it is the extra gear on paper, at the table, that Romelu Lukaku would bring to Juventus in place of Dusan Vlahovic, on the basis of numbers not from his career but from the most recent ones, from last season which was certainly not the case for both the best. Then the comparison is not only made by the data, it is above all by the technical characteristics, only partially photographed by the figures: for the rest there are the tactical analyses, including the impact on the team and teammates. But from the numbers quite a few ideas come.