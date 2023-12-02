Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/12/2023 – 21:14

The Civil Defense of Maceió (AL) reported this Saturday, 2, that the vertical displacement of the Braskem mine, which is at risk of collapse, is 1.61 meters. The speed at which the process occurs is 0.7 centimeters per hour, a rate that shows a slowdown compared to what was recorded yesterday. In the last 24 hours, there was a movement of 11.8 centimeters.

Despite this slowdown, the agency remains on high alert for the imminent risk of mine collapse.

Braskem reported this afternoon that residents who still remained in 23 properties in a risk area left their homes. They were relocated by the Civil Defense, following a court order. Now, 100% of the region vulnerable to the eventual collapse of the company’s mine is unoccupied.