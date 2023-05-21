from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

05/20/2023 – 21:55

Share



No one guessed the six tens drawn in contest 2594 of the Mega-Sena this Saturday (20) at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo.

The prize for the next draw, on Wednesday (24), is estimated at R$ 39 million. See the numbers drawn: 07 – 26 – 32 – 35 – 49 – 55

The corner recorded 76 winning bets; each will earn BRL 42,829.41. The court had 4,591 winning bets, the winners will receive, individually, a prize of R$ 1,012.86.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time), on the day of the draw, at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets throughout the country or via the internet. The simple game, with six numbers marked, costs R$ 5.























