pear treei pear tree – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/pereira/ 02/17/2024 – 21:34

No bettor matched the six tens of Mega-Sena competition 2,689, drawn on the night of this Saturday, the 17th. The prize for the next draw, which takes place next Tuesday, the 20th, totaled R$ 87 million.

The numbers drawn were 09 – 16 – 20 – 47 – 48 – 52.

According to Caixa, 65 bets hit the corner and won R$65,325.01 each, while 4,926 bets hit the square and won R$1,231.40 each.

To compete, you must pay at least R$5, the amount corresponding to a six-number bet. The odds of winning with a single bet are one in over 50 million.