Mega-Sena contest 2656, held on Tuesday (14.Nov.2023), accumulated and will pay out R$43 million in prizes this Saturday (18.Nov).

The numbers drawn were: 20, 24, 27, 46, 57 and 58. The information is from the Caixa Econômica Federal.

Quina had 62 winning bets, each worth R$47,313.97.

Quadra recorded 3,946 winning bets, with R$1,062.00 for each correct bet. Bets for next Saturday’s contest (Nov 25) can be placed until 7pm on the same day. The draw will be at 8pm.

With information from Brazil Agency.