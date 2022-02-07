Granting the National Qualifications Center, affiliated to the Ministry of Education, a certificate of accreditation to the Judicial Training Institute at the Ministry of Justice, after the institute has completed the technical requirements and conditions for accreditation by the Center as a granting and accrediting body for professional qualifications in the judicial and legal sector, to carry out supervision of accredited training institutions, or Those wishing to offer professional qualifications or programmes, and to ensure the quality of offering professional qualifications, and issuing professional certificates.

The Director-General of the Judicial Training Institute at the Ministry of Justice, Counselor Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud Al-Kamali, confirmed that the institute obtained this certificate after completing the technical requirements and conditions for accreditation by the National Qualifications Center, as a granting and accrediting body for professional qualifications, adding that this new achievement of the Institute comes in line with The strategic objectives of the Ministry of Justice are to keep pace with best practices and global trends, and to attract, train, motivate and retain the best judicial human cadres within an innovative environment in accordance with the best standards of quality, efficiency and transparency. The future, the application of best practices in qualifying professional and distinguished competencies, and the development of judicial and legal programs, in order to sustain the outputs that contribute to the implementation of scientific and practical training programmes.

For his part, the Higher Education Adviser and Director of the National Qualifications Center, Dr. Muhammad Yousef Baniyas, said that the center aims to empower and qualify specialized national cadres, in line with the leadership’s vision, in preparing and qualifying distinguished national competencies in all disciplines. The march of excellence and leadership, to achieve a qualitative leap in training and education, with the aim of knowledge sustainability, developing institutional capabilities and capabilities, developing human cadres, qualifying them to possess knowledge, the ability to use modern technologies to participate effectively in the march of excellence, and developing services that meet the expectations of customers.



