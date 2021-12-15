Rashid Hospital of the Dubai Health Authority obtained international accreditation from the American Stroke Association, as the first hospital in the world to obtain this accreditation from outside the United States, which includes about two thousand accredited stroke centers, and thus the hospital represents the first leading center in stroke outside America.

Rashid Hospital receives 1,000 cases of stroke annually, which are treated with the latest technologies and smart solutions, using advanced methods, including: stroke solvents and cerebral catheters. The progress that the hospital makes annually constituted the basis for obtaining this high-level accreditation.

Mediclinic Hospital also obtained the same accreditation, to join Rashid Hospital, in this new transformation, which represents a qualitative addition to the balance of achievements of the health sector in Dubai, both governmental and private.

Yesterday, at its headquarters, the authority received the international accreditation certificate from the American Society, in the presence of the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, the Executive Director of the Dubai Health Care Corporation, Dr. Younis Kazim, Dr. Fahd Baslaib, Executive Director of Rashid Hospital, and the Deputy Director of the Hospital for Medical Affairs, Dr. Mansour Nazari, and Dr. Sohail Al-Roken, Consultant Neurologist and Head of Stroke Unit at Rashid Hospital, where Pooja Bateel, Head of the International Accreditation Sector at the American Society, presented the accreditation certificate in a private ceremony.

On this occasion, Awad Al Ketbi said that the qualitative leaps in the health sector in Dubai, in its medical facilities, technologies, smart equipment, distinguished human cadres, and services, reflect the advanced priority that the sector enjoys in the Dubai government’s agenda, directions and aspirations in providing a world-class health model.

He congratulated the administrations of Rashid Hospital and Mediclinic on this new achievement, stressing that Dubai’s singularity and its possession of the first two internationally accredited centers for stroke treatment, outside the United States, shows the extent of development and progress reached by government and private hospitals globally, and also shows the efforts made to provide a system of care Integrated and superior medical.

He added: The Dubai Health Authority is proud of the level reached by Rashid Hospital, the excellence that it is constantly achieving, and the leadership that has become the clear imprint of this ancient hospital, as well as Mediclinic Hospital and every private hospital that is keen to keep pace with Dubai’s future trends in this very important field. .

Al Ketbi stressed that the authority appreciates all efforts and all efforts by government and private hospital departments, and is working to strengthen them in order to achieve competitiveness, provide high-quality services and a hospital environment that exceeds customers’ expectations.

For her part, Pooja Bateel, head of the international accreditation sector at the American Society, praised what the health sector has achieved in Dubai, and said: “Dubai is a global city that has its place and its entitlements in that its health institutions and medical facilities are at the forefront of comparable institutions and facilities globally.”

It also appreciated the rapid progress made by the Dubai Health Authority at all levels, and the authority’s interest in the existing partnership between government and private hospitals and medical centers, and its promotion of this integrative concept in this vital field.

Dr. Fahd Baslaib, Executive Director of Rashid Hospital, said that the hospital’s accreditation as a center for the treatment of stroke, as the first center of its kind (worldwide), outside the United States, represents an important addition to the list of international accreditations obtained by the hospital, in its various departments and specialties, while expressing the happiness of all Hospital staff and their pride in this achievement.

Dr. Suhail Al-Roken, Consultant Neurologist and Head of the Stroke Unit at Rashid Hospital, added: This achievement is a natural result of the great efforts exerted in the hospital, to maintain its position and leadership at the region level, in various medical specialties, especially in the treatment of stroke.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

