Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, approved 1,600 scholarships for undergraduate students at the University of Sharjah and the American University of Sharjah for the academic year 2023/24 in various disciplines and scientific programs offered in the two universities.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, also approved 305 scholarships (for male and female students) at Khor Fakkan University, including 70 students from the city of Kalba, who will be transferred (with their grants) to Kalba University, according to the requirements of the study, and 100 scholarships for male and female students at Kalba University, and the door is still open to receive Requests.

The approval of scholarships comes as an extension of His Highness’s keenness to enable students to receive the latest tools of knowledge, to improve the quality of education, and to raise its outputs to the best levels.