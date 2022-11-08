In this last week the network of Twitter It has been a total chaos, that is due to the new address of said site, because a few days ago the businessman Elon Musk was officially done with the company. And now, users who had a verified account have been suspended, given that they have broken the rules about having an active profile.

The popular Australian satire website TheChaser was one of the victims of the new guidelines, his account was locked shortly after he changed his name to resemble that of Musk. Despite clearly following this rule and marking their account as a parody, which they dubbed Elom Musk, It seems that they ignored fixation and removed them from the map.

LOL pic.twitter.com/GJX06GwdcV — Elon Musk Fondles Dogs (@chaser) November 7, 2022

This also happened with the user Chipzelwho is not only a great chiptune artist, but has also made the soundtracks for games like Super Hexagon Y Dicey dungeons. Since his own account was suspended today, after he changed his name to elon musk parodywhich would not have violated the rule but was still deleted.

What the users would have violated is a rule that Musk hastily introduced right after, which seeks to prevent verified users from changing their display name. In a follow-up tweet, he says the following:

Any name change will cause the temporary loss of the check mark.

For now, the payment rules for creating verified accounts have not yet been implemented.

