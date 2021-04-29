Abdullah Abu Dhaif, agencies (Cairo, New Delhi) – India recorded more than 379,000 new cases of Coronavirus within 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health statement, to bypass the highest rates of infection with the virus in the world, and the total number of cases is about 18 million and 376. alpha. The ministry stated that 3,645 deaths from the virus were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to 204,832.

India’s foreign ministry said New Delhi had made oxygen imports a priority, adding that 40 countries had pledged support. “We are talking about about 550 units to generate oxygen that will come from various sources from all over the world,” said Undersecretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, during a press conference.

And amid continued scenes of pressure on Indian hospitals, with a shortage of oxygen supplies. “Shi”, a journalist in Mumbai, and “Singh”, who works as a doctor, narrated some of the suffering, during the recent period in their country, of the deterioration of the health situation.

A woman infected with Kurna in India

According to Shi, at the present time everything depends on social media, and people coordinate the largest possible number of resources and donations from Twitter and Instagram. However, the government often requests removal of tweets if they show their lack of credibility, and Twitter complies with these requests most likely. “We need help from our allies, and countries need to step up assistance to India now,” she added.

According to the World Health Organization, the new strain of the emerging corona virus (Covid 19) recently discovered in India and caused a significant increase in the number of infections combines two different mutations, and there is some laboratory evidence indicating that it is more likely to spread even to a small degree, and that the antibodies may You find it difficult to confront it, but scientists are still evaluating the extent of the decline in immunity in fighting this virus.

Singh, a forty-year-old doctor working in a hospital, said that the current symptoms of those infected with the virus are greater and more violent, indicating that there is another reason for the congestion in hospitals, which is that everyone goes to treatment for Covid-19 there, although it should be limited to critical and emergency cases.

He added that the main reason for the high prevalence of cases of infection and infection with “Covid-19” is due to religious gatherings, weddings, and huge political gatherings, where crematoriums are working non-stop and even parking spaces have turned into temporary incinerators. From rushing to issue conclusions regarding the extent of the mutated Corona strain in India in light of the dire situation of the virus spread there.

The head of the institute, Lothar Feller, a microbiologist, said: “We cannot at the present time definitively prove whether the virus is spreading faster or not,” noting that other Corona strains have an effect in India as well, but there is only limited data.