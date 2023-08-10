Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/10/2023 – 12:11

The Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) requested this Thursday, 10, the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) to annul the retirement of former general director of the Federal Highway Police (PRF) Silvinei Vasques, arrested in the Citizen Constitution Operation.

Silvinei voluntarily retired in December last year, aged 47 and at the end of the Jair Bolsonaro government, amid a series of investigations into his performance.

The representation sent to the TCU is signed by the deputy attorney general Lucas Furtado. He argues that granting the benefit was illegal, because the former general director of the PRF was responding to disciplinary proceedings and was already the target of criminal investigations.

“Law 8.112/90 determines that retirement will not be granted to those who respond to disciplinary proceedings. All the more reason not to grant it to anyone who is being criminally investigated, mainly by the CPI, for offending democracy,” says an excerpt from the document.

The arrest of Silvinei Vasques was determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), and has no deadline to end. The decision attributes “very serious” conduct to the former director of the PRF, who has always denied interference in the elections.

Moraes responded to a request from the Federal Police, which is investigating whether the PRF was used to favor then-president Jair Bolsonaro in the election. Images found on the cell phone of a former employee of the Ministry of Justice were instrumental in advancing the investigation. The archives had data on the regions where Lula was leading the dispute. Messages exchanged by a Federal Highway Police server also suggest that Silvinei would have directed policing in the second round.

Last June, he gave testimony to the CPMI of 8 de Janeiro about the operations of the election and denied having used the position to benefit Bolsonaro. Silvinei stated that the corporation’s action was more intense in the Northeast because the structure of the Federal Highway Police is larger in the region. He also said he was the victim of “persecution” and the target of “the greatest injustice in history”.