SuperJob: Accountants’ salaries in Russia increased by 11 percent

Salaries of financial sector workers have increased in Russia. This was reported “News” with reference to research conducted by the services “Fintablo” and SuperJob.

It turned out that the average salary of a financial director increased by eight percent and reached 280 thousand rubles per month. Chief accountants began to be paid six percent more. Their average salary is now 180 thousand rubles.

The salary of an ordinary accountant has increased by 11 percent. On average, they receive 100 thousand rubles.

Earlier it turned out that in Russia the average salaries of IT specialists decreased by 15-20 percent. They are paid the most in the banking sector and retail. There we are talking about the amounts of 265 and 240 thousand rubles.

It is also known that in Russia, the minimum wage will be increased by 15 percent from 2025. It will grow to 22 thousand rubles.