Ok to the assessment decree and preventive agreement, the accountants rejoice: “Appreciable piece for the tax reform”

“The Legislative Decree on the subject of assessment and biennial preventive agreement approved in today's Council of Ministers represents a further and appreciable step in the implementation path of the Enabling Law for the reform of the tax system and to corroborate the legislator's intention to favor ex ante comparison over ex post control”, states the President of the National Council of Accountants, Elbano de Nuccio.

De Nuccioas he writes Telebagunderlines how “the improvement proposals put forward by our National Council compared to the first versions of the Legislative Decree have been largely accepted. Among these it is worth highlighting those relating to the confirmation of the five-year limitation period for i tax credits not due and to the assessment procedure with acceptance also in light of the new mandatory cross-examination and the obligation to provide strengthened reasons”.

“On the topic of the concordat biennial estimate – he continues – the access threshold has been removed ISA score equal to at least eight, thus expanding the range of subjects potentially interested in the new institution and, for 2024, the appropriate experimentation is planned for flat-rate subjects and a tax calendar suitable for managing the huge amount of obligations that awaits is introduced . The attention received from the Deputy Minister of Economy is therefore particularly appreciable, Maurizio Leoby Parliamentary Commissions and by the Revenue Agency”.

For Salvatore RegalbutoNational Treasurer with responsibility for taxation, “in 2024 the deadline for submitting tax returns and the composition proposal is 15 October and the longer deadlines for making payments by the ISA subjects and flat rates follow the lines of the proposals also put forward by the National Council and are certainly to be welcomed positively, he reports Telebag.

Furthermore, 2024 will represent the test bed for the management of the two-year composition with creditors and will be the opportunity to address some critical issues that remain regarding the 2025 calendar and the regime from 2026, critical issues that we hope to overcome by continuing the constant dialogue and discussion with all the relevant institutions and, in particular, with the Deputy Minister Leo which, also in this area, confirmed its willingness to consider all requests to achieve the common objective of a better tax system”.

