In Brussels to discuss with other European leaders on the Middle Eastern crisis, on the tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, on the support that should not be missed for Ukraine, on the migrant dossier and on security risks. But the eyes of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are also focused on Rome‘vigilant’ on the 2024 maneuver which will arrive in Parliament between Saturday and Sunday but which, in fact, is still open.

Tension is high, and not just with the attacking opposition. The League and Forza Italia are also pressing to obtain changes before the Budget Law is definitively closed and ‘armored’, according to at least the ‘plan’ of the Prime Minister.

The blanket is short, difficult to stem bad moods. Matteo Salvini’s League is making noise about pensions and asking for “an extra effort”, Forza Italia raises the bar on flat rate tax on short-term rentals. Together, the Azzurri and the Northern League members then ask to change one of the most contested rules, that on the so-called forced withdrawals for those who have debts with the treasury. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti calls for calm and to wait for the final version, while a series of substantial changes are made from draft to draft. Among these, the disputed measure on current accounts: the electronic foreclosure, in the version circulated on Thursday afternoon, is triggered only over a thousand euros of debt with the tax authorities.

Forced withdrawal, beyond Palazzo Chigi

But on Thursday evening comes the challenge from Palazzo Chigi, which, from the beginning, points out that the news “according to which the budget law contains a measure which would allow the Revenue Agency to directly access current accounts to recover the unpaid taxes is totally groundless”, the maneuver “limits itself to providing for the possibility of using IT tools to make existing tools more efficient”. Soon the news filtered through that it would be the Prime Minister herself who would stop the law, present in one of the first drafts circulated: “we don’t talk about it, it doesn’t go away“, would have struck down the measure on current accounts, a version that has now been “outdated for some time”, assure sources close to the prime minister. In the evening, she makes herself heard on Facebook with a “warning to sailors” in which she invites them to “not chase the heard say or unofficial documents”.

But other fronts remain open as the maneuver approaches Parliament. Starting from the pension reform, with the expected transition to ‘quota 104’ which has infuriated the League and which seeks to nullify one of the historic battles of the Northern League, the Fornero law which has always been in the crosshairs.

Forza Italia, however, raises the bar on raising the flat rate tax on short-term rentals to 26%: “We have asked for guarantees and I am sure that Minister Giorgetti will evaluate, because some situations cannot be penalised. Some things have already been corrected, we we will fight so that there is no increase in the tax burden”, says the deputy prime minister and minister for foreign affairs Antonio Tajani, also from Brussels.

The matter must be closed within just over 48 hours, trying to arrive at a text that satisfies everyone, in the name of a government that marches united, with “a compact majority”, as the Prime Minister was keen to point out in the Senate on Wednesday, inviting the detractors to “get over it”. Having passed the ‘ball’ of the budget law to Parliament, the government is preparing to face another decisive chapter, that of constitutional reforms. Meloni will bring together the deputy prime ministers and majority group leaders on Monday at Palazzo Chigi: the aim is to bring the premiership proposal to the Council of Ministers the following Friday.