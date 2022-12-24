The decree of the Prosecutor’s Office in which it archives the proceedings opened for the death of at least 23 migrants on the Melilla border on June 24 dedicates an important part of its 36 pages to the account of the events of what happened that day, based on the images captured by a drone and from a helicopter and in the testimonies of police officers, civil guards who participated in the events and migrants who survived the tragedy. Following this account of the facts, the Prosecutor of the Immigration Coordinating Chamber analyzes the possible crimes that could have been committed and argues for her decision to exculpate the Spanish authorities and their security forces. What follows is an excerpt from that archival decree.

“Death by mechanical suffocation, consistent with stampeding and crowding”

“Between 08:41 and 08:42 hours, the migrants, by using the aforementioned tools, managed to fracture one of the gray double-leaf border gates that opened in the form of a book; two minutes later they managed to break into the other door of the same color, opening one of the leaves to the right and the other upwards (…). The impatience and desperation of the many migrants gathered in the Moroccan courtyard to enter Spain, added to the fact that the Moroccan security forces were beginning to enter through the back of the compound, caused enormous pressure in the area of ​​the newly opened gates. fractured, producing an avalanche of hundreds of people who tried to cross them at the same time, leaving an indeterminate number of migrants piled up and trapped who were crushed and trampled by others who managed to pass, jumping over the bodies piled up at the doors. The moment of the avalanche can be seen in the images captured by the Civil Guard helicopter. The tragic result was the death of 23 people. The cause of all the deaths, according to the Moroccan authorities in the report addressed to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) after the autopsies carried out, was mechanical asphyxia compatible with external chest pressure, this being consistent with the stampede and the agglutination of a significant number of people in a reduced space, combined with the movement of a panicked crowd. Likewise, the doctor from the Information Mission created in Morocco to clarify the facts indicated that the examination of the corpses revealed that there were no traces of ecchymosis or external bleeding on them.”

More information

The drone did not record the moment of the avalanche and the civil guards abandoned the position

“Starting at 08:44:40 the helicopter camera focused on the actions of the migrants who were entering national territory by jumping from the roofs and the fence (…). That day, a Civil Guard drone was also used, piloted by an agent of the aforementioned body, who was recording in constant motion from 08:07 to 09:35, except for specific intervals derived from the need to change the drums. However, he did not record the exact moment of the avalanche as a result of his position. On the other hand, at the time of the terrible event, no Spanish agent of those who made up the ground operation could see how the events unfolded (…) In the recordings obtained by the drone, it can be seen that from 08:00: 34 hours in that position there was no Spanish agent (…). The group of agents that make up a MIR of the GRS, who were in the fence closest to the place of the bottleneck (Group A) also had no vision of the area (…) The agents abandoned the position at the moment of fracturing the doors when being warned of this circumstance and that the migrants were entering national territory, which prompted them to leave to join the group from abroad.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

As already stated, there is no other video material of the avalanche and of the events that occurred later in the area of ​​the border gates other than the images of the gathering recorded by the helicopter from 08:42:50 to 08:00: 44:42 hours, since, according to the statements of the pilots, from that moment the cameras focused their attention on the point through which the migrants were accessing and the Spanish police officers were beginning to congregate. The components of the helicopter team agreed in stating in this investigation that, despite having seen the crowd of people and even that some jumped over others, they did not think there was a risk to the integrity of those who were there (…) . In addition, the viewing of the events took place either directly, but from a height and at a distance, or through the small screens with which they worked, which in none of the cases, according to their statements, allowed them to perceive with the clear enough what was happening there”.

“Finally, the cameras that were inside the border post were not in operation, since the aforementioned crossing had been closed since March 14, 2020 and the camera closest to the place from which images are available did not I was able to record the area in question”.

470 hot returns or rejections at the border: the law was complied with

“On the day of the events, a total of 470 rejections were carried out at the border, in accordance with the provisions of the tenth additional provision of Organic Law 4/2000, of January 11, on the rights and freedoms of foreigners in Spain. and their social integration, introduced by Organic Law 4/2015, of March 30, all of which materialized with the collaboration of the agents of the Moroccan security forces. The Lieutenant Colonel of the Civil Guard, in command of the operation, (TIP Z66102L), as stated in his statement given on December 2, met with the competent Moroccan authority (Caid), agreeing as the place of delivery for the rejection of migrants a point in the covered corridors of the Spanish border post, located about two meters from the entrance to Melilla (…). Neither the lieutenant colonel responsible for the operation nor the rest of the acting agents were aware of the tragedy that occurred at the border gates at that time, since the Moroccan agents did not inform them and they, as previously stated, had not witnessed the events. . Consequently, the Spanish agents proceeded with the refusals without being aware of what had happened, the circumstances of the incident where the deaths occurred, or the events that followed them.”

A survivor and Moroccan agents recorded while dragging the victims point out that there was at least one death on Spanish soil See also An Iranian was killed while celebrating his country's World Cup defeat A joint investigation by EL PAÍS and Lighthouse Reports reveals new details about the events through the analysis of more than 140 videos, 40 interviews with survivors and State security forces, and the 3D reconstruction of the Chinatown border post. OR

“At this point, it should be noted that after the investigation carried out, it is not proven that any of these circumstances existed or others that imply a special vulnerability in the people whose rejection was proceeded. In his statements made at the police headquarters and these proceedings, the lieutenant colonel in command of the operation (TIP Z66102L) declared that the rejections were made individually, and delivery was made in one of the covered corridors in the presence of the commander with TIP T73337L, who verified the number, circumstances and status of each of the aliens rejected. The latter officer stated in his statement that he verified, case by case, that the subject was awake, conscious, oriented, that he was male and appeared to be of legal age, as well as that he was not affected by serious reasons for disability, nor did he have a advanced age or concurred in any other situation of special vulnerability. The Civil Guard agents who proceeded to carry out the returns did so in compliance and in the exercise of their functions, in application of the provisions of the tenth additional provision of the Organic Law on Immigration and based on the powers legally attributed to them. , developing its action “with the necessary decision, and without delay” to “avoid serious, immediate and irreparable damage” such as the violent, massive and uncontrolled attack on a Spanish border”.

Reckless homicide: “The agents could not prevent the deaths, they were not aware of the risk”

“The question to be clarified lies in knowing if they were able to avoid the harmful result produced according to the hypothetical imputation criteria. The answer to this question must be negative (…). The agents that were part of the operation on the ground were not aware, nor could they be, of the risk that was being generated inside the courtyard, so it was difficult for them to consider the possibility of adopting measures to avoid what dramatically happened. None of them was in the place where the avalanche occurred, they could not foresee in advance that it was going to occur in the terms in which it finally occurred, since they did not have visibility of the area nor had they been informed of the events that occurred. they were producing. Likewise, the civil guards that make up the helicopter team did not notify the ground operations as they did not realize the risk posed by the crowd of people, but even if they had, they would not have been able to prevent the traffic jam and deaths from occurring, especially attending to the high number of people who tried to enter Spain by violating the border”.

Omission of relief duty: “No agent was aware of the avalanche and its consequences”

“None of the agents involved in the operation, including the person in charge, was aware of the avalanche and the fateful consequences derived from it, so at no time could they represent the possibility that there were people at risk who required your help (…). Likewise, there was no communication of what was happening during the avalanche by the Moroccan operation to the Spanish. But, what’s more, even if they had been aware of the situation and of the existence of serious injuries, they would not have been able to help them without their own risk, since to get to the place where the riot had taken place they had to take a relatively long route along along which there were numerous migrants throwing blunt objects.”

“Proportionate action of the Police”

“From the recordings obtained, it turns out that, leaving aside the actions of the agents who threw stones at the migrants at a specific moment and which will later be the subject of their own analysis, the components of the operation maintained at all times a behavior proportionate to the seriousness of the incident. the events that were taking place, consisting of the massive attack on a Spanish border by a group of between 700 and 800 people, uncontrolled, aggressive and armed with forceful elements. They used the necessary means and the minimum force necessary to reduce the group of foreigners who violently tried to enter the national territory illegally.