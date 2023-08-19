Elon Musk has no intention of stopping. After changing his Twitter name to X, he intends to remove the feature to block accounts because it “makes no sense”. Users will still have the ability to block those who want to send direct messages.

At the moment, users can block the accounts they want, which means they no longer see the posts. Blocked accounts cannot send messages to blockers and see their posts. After the change of the logo and the name of the social network, the umpteenth modification has unleashed anger on the social network, with many users criticizing Musk and speaking of a “mistake”.