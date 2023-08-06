Corriere Della Sera: Jeddah decided to create working groups on Ukraine

One of the decisions reached during the talks on the Ukrainian conflict, taking place in Saudi Jeddah, was the creation of working groups on key issues of the “peace formula” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In addition, the participating countries came to an agreement that “respect for the integrity of the territory of Ukraine and its sovereignty should be at the center of any peace agreement.”

Sources in the European Union noted that the dates of the meeting of heads of state on this issue have not yet been determined. However, it will probably take place before the end of the year.

Negotiations are held without Russia

Negotiations involving representatives of 30 countries to resolve the conflict in Ukraine began in Saudi Arabia on August 5. The Ukrainian delegation was headed by Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President. Other states are represented by political advisers, as well as advisers on national security and foreign policy, said Igor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Ukrainian leader’s office.

Russia does not take part in the negotiations. At the same time, Saudi Arabia is expected to inform Russia about the results of the meeting.

Senator from Crimea Olga Kovitidi noted that in this format they are absolutely unpromising, since most countries remain neutral. And according to Dmitry Novikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, the meeting can only be assessed as a brainstorming session. In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the event would be useful if it helped the West understand the dead end of Zelensky’s plan.

During the meeting, Advisor to the President of Brazil Celso Amorim said that it was impossible to negotiate on Ukraine without Russia. According to him, “any real negotiations” should include all parties to the conflict.

Goals of the meeting in Jeddah

As noted by the agency Reutersthe two-day meeting is “part of Ukraine’s diplomatic quest to enlist the support of not only its own countries in the West, but also countries in the Global South that are reluctant to take sides in the conflict.”

A senior official of the European Commission, in an interview with the Financial Times, said that the decision to hold a summit on Ukraine will be the main success of the negotiations.

If we can agree on a date for a Ukrainian-led global peace summit, as well as a statement of basic principles, that would be what I would define as a success. Senior official of the European Commission

However, according to Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov, the negotiations could end unexpectedly for the United States. He noted that instead of supporting Zelensky’s “peace formula”, “the countries of the non-Western world can offer their own vision of the crisis and ways out of it.”