From: Nail Akkoyun

Russia’s propaganda apparatus demands retaliation after the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin – Wagner boss Prigozhin thinks that’s silly.

Moscow/Kiev – After the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, which Moscow accuses of Kiev, Russia has repeatedly threatened revenge in recent days. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke of “concrete actions” planned against Ukraine. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, has now criticized such statements.

In particular, the repeated references to the use of nuclear weapons would make the Russian leadership look “like clowns,” Prigozhin explained on Telegram. This reports newsweek.com citing a press request on social media. It would be inappropriate to respond “with nuclear retaliation to a child drone”.

There Prigozhin said that “of course, using nuclear weapons in response to a drone is out of the question.” Earlier, Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma, among others, called for the use of weapons “capable of stopping and destroying Ukraine”. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also wrote on Telegram that after the alleged drone attack “there is no other option than the physical elimination of Zelenskyy and his clique”. At the beginning of April, the hardliner was already fantasizing about the downfall of Ukraine.

Drone attack just a Russian calculation? “Carried out internally and staged in a targeted manner”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promptly denied the allegations, declaring that “neither Vladimir Putin nor Moscow” was being attacked. His spokesman Mykhailo Podoliak also wrote on Twitter that “Ukraine is waging a purely defensive war and is not attacking any targets on the territory of the Russian Federation”. This would not solve military problems.

On Thursday (May 4), the Russian state agency was quoted as saying mug Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who spoke of a “wide range” of possible reactions. Of course, he could not give any details, but it is about “well thought-out steps that correspond to the interests of our country,” said Peskow. However, Wagner boss Prigozhin stressed that Russia must focus on becoming the “leading power” on drones in order to be able to respond “with the exact same drones”.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that “several indicators suggest that the strike was internally conducted and deliberately staged by the Russian authorities”. It is probably an “attempt to bring the war closer to a Russian audience in their own country” – and thus to strengthen morale and domestic support. (nak)