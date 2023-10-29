DAccording to media reports, US actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54. Perry, who became famous in the 1990s for his role as Chandler Bing in the cult television series “Friends,” was found lifeless in a bathtub at his home in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times quoted law enforcement sources as saying on Saturday .

According to the LA Times and celebrity website TMZ, which first reported Perry’s death, there were no signs of foul play.

“Friends” was filmed from 1994 to 2004 and won numerous awards. Matthew Perry played one of the six main characters, the sarcastic joker Chandler Bing. Other stars of the sitcom included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. At the end of the extremely popular series, the actors were paid a million dollars per episode.

The series remains popular, even among viewers too young to remember the original broadcast. In 2021 the six main actors reunited in a special episode.

Perry recently spoke openly about addiction problems

Perry suffered from drug and alcohol addiction for years and spent several stays in rehab clinics. In his memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” published last year, the actor wrote that he had been through rehab 65 times and had spent about $9 million trying to get sober .

The actor was born in Massachusetts and grew up in Canada before moving to Los Angeles. In addition to “Friends,” Perry starred in films such as “Fools Rush In” alongside Salma Hayek and “No Half Things” with Bruce Willis.

TMZ reported that no drugs were found when Perry’s body was found. Accordingly, the actor was found by an employee.