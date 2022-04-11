According to Ukrainian leader Zelensky in war in Ukraine this is one crucial and decisive week. The fate of his country, invaded more than a month and a half ago by the Russian army at the behest of Vladimir Putin, could be decided in these days. While still many people are leaving their country towards an increasingly uncertain destiny.

This week could be crucial to the fate of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

These are the words of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in the classic speech he gives every day for his population and his soldiers. On this occasion, he wanted to alert everyone and warn about the imminent battle for the conquest of Donbass, which now seems to be Vladimir Putin’s final goal. A battle that is expected to be bloody.

Russian troops are preparing for large-scale military operations in the east of our country.

These are the words of the Ukrainian president, who then added:

We do not know how many Russian weapons there will be but surely there will be many more than there have been so far. They can use even more missiles, even more aerial bombs at us. But we are preparing for these actions of theirs and will respond.

War in Ukraine crucial week: the words of the Ukrainian president to the population

Zelensky then goes back to talking about aid from foreign countries. These are the words of him at CBS:

It all depends on how quickly we will be helped by the United States. To be honest, whether we will be able to survive the Russian offensive depends on it. I have 100% confidence in our people and our armed forces. But unfortunately I am not sure that we will get everything we need.

Then the accusations against Russia: