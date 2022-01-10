‘Forget hygge’, it’s time to get some fresh air’. The American newspaper The Washington Post has written an article in which the Dutch phenomenon gets a breath of fresh air (‘ Out-vwy-ehn ‘) is analyzed seriously and meticulously.











Well, in a tweet sent out earlier by the newspaper, getting a breath of fresh air (with manual for correct pronunciation) was still worn for a Norwegian tradition. But that omission has been remedied today with a new message to promote the article that revolves around that one exotic phenomenon that we have in the Netherlands. ‘Forget hygge, it’s time for a breath of fresh air‘, so says The Washington Post. So get rid of that cosy, cozy sitting together of the Danes. The lifestyle trend ‘blowing out‘That’s just a good idea.

What follows is an explanation that sounds like satire – if you’re Dutch that is. After a description of how an Amsterdam woman exchanges the city for the beach – where she goes surfing, by the way, not walking, as most people do when they get a breath of fresh air – it is explained how ‘physical outdoor activity in windy conditions’ is commonplace in our country.

A neuroscience professor explains how tender wind can have a therapeutic effect. Fitness guru and TV personality Arie Boomsma is still involved, to explain that because of corona it is really ‘one thing’ to go outside, into the fresh air.

The first Dutch people have already plowed through the article with a chuckle and provided comments. Would the newspaper also want to look into the phenomenon of ‘ambling’? And what happened to an equally important Dutch concept like ‘getting a fresh nose‘, in other words, get some fresh air? And then do nothing? ‘You do that after getting some fresh air’, it sounds resolutely.

In March last year a storm raged over the country with wind gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour. If you really want to get some fresh air, the beach is in any case the right place: