According to the valve company Neleks, the business environment picked up at the end of the year

However, the number of new orders received by the company decreased. The operating result of the company formed last summer improved slightly.

Valves Neles’ net sales and new orders decreased but the result improved. The company’s turnover in October – December last year was EUR 155 million lower than at the same time a year ago. However, Neles did not start operating as an independent company until the beginning of last July, so the comparison figures have been calculated for the period when it was still part of Metso.

Orders received decreased by 13 percent to EUR 134 million. The company generated an operating profit of EUR 19 million, which was two million more than in the previous year. That meant a profitability of 12% in relation to turnover, which is a good level.

According to CEO Olli Isotalo, the epidemic continues to cause uncertainty for transactions, but at the end of the year, many business areas showed positive developments.

“Service business orders increased compared to the previous quarter, although regional differences were large. We won a few large orders in digital service packages related to advanced equipment management and process monitoring, ”Isotalo.

As a whole, for example, deferrals of maintenance outages ate up the service business.

“In 2020, the project business developed well. We received a particularly large number of orders during the first half of the year and orders in the second half of the year were also at a good level. Net sales from projects grew quarterly and peaked in the fourth quarter, ”Isotalo said.

According to Isotalo, the demand for valves in the pulp and paper industry looks good. There is more uncertainty in the oil sector.