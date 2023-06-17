Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Russia wants to transfer nuclear weapons to Belarus. According to the US, Lukashenko is increasingly handing over control of his country to Moscow.

Moscow/Minsk – In March had Wladimir Putin announced an agreement with Alexander Lukashenko that would allow Russia to station so-called tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. But control over the nuclear weapons would still remain in the Kremlin, the Russian President assured.

Now the US State Department has commented on the plans. Washington suspects that Putin is increasingly gaining control of Belarus with his nuclear missiles.

USA: Belarus cedes control to Putin

The agreement between Russia and Belarus is “another example of Lukashenko making irresponsible and provocative decisions to cede more control to the Kremlin against the will of the people,” said Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US State Department. “Regarding Russia, it is another irresponsible move by the Kremlin,” he added. The USA would carry out the plans and the consequences for the region as well as the war in the Ukraine track closely.

The nuclear weapons would be needed to protect Belarus from attack. Lukashenko had claimed that the West had been trying to tear the country apart for years. “The bombs are three times more powerful than the bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” said the 68-year-old, who has ruled Minsk since 1994. “About a million people die instantly. God forbid us to use this weapon,” Lukashenko said. In the event of war, he could call Putin at any time.

Vladimir Putin (left), President of Russia, and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting in Sochi in February 2019: Russia and Belarus are close allies. © Sergei Chirikov/dpa

US President Joe Biden assessed the agreement as “extremely negative”. The US and Nato would still see no signs that Russia is actually using nuclear weapons. Putin said the deployment of the missiles in Belarus would be completed on July 7 or 8. Shortly thereafter, they are to be equipped with nuclear warheads, the first of which have already arrived. “Everything is going according to plan,” said the Russian President at a meeting with Lukashenko in Sochi last week.

Belarus is Russia’s closest ally – including in the war against Ukraine

Across from Newsweek The Belarusian opposition said that the deployment of nuclear missiles would endanger the Belarusian people in a conflict with the West. Besides, it would only get more Resistance to Lukashenko’s rule stir up

Belarus is considered Russia’s closest ally and supports the great power in the Ukraine war logistic. Lukashenko is making Belarusian territory available for the attack on the neighboring country to the south. After voluntarily surrendering its nuclear weapons after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Belarus has received nuclear missiles for the first time since the 1990s. Iskander missiles, which can be equipped with nuclear warheads, are to be stationed. Several Belarusian fighter planes were also converted to the new weapons. (lrg/dpa)