The Astrazeneca vaccine hit the headlines with rare but serious side effects. An Oxford study claimed that BioNTech and Moderna vaccines also have an increased risk of thrombosis. Now Biontech is expressing itself.

Update from April 16: An Oxford study had stated on Thursday, April 15th: the risk of thrombosis with vaccines from Biontech and Moderna is almost as high as with the controversial vaccine from Astrazeneca. In a statement published on Friday, however, BioNTech / Pfizer now states that, after more than 200 million vaccine doses have been administered worldwide so far, “there is no evidence that arterial or venous thromboembolic events, with or without thrombocytopenia, pose a risk in connection with the use of our COVID- 19 vaccine. ”

Accordingly, all previously registered undesirable side effects have been checked. “Even the large number of people who have been vaccinated to date have not revealed any medical observations that would change the safety profile of our vaccine that we observed in the phase 3 studies,” the company continues.

“Pfizer and BioNTech work carefully with health authorities around the world and closely monitor all potential adverse events. All relevant information is collected and shared with the global supervisory authorities, ”the company explains in its statement.

Oxford study claims: risk of thrombosis with vaccines from Biontech and Moderna almost as high as with Astrazeneca

Original report from April 15th: Oxford / Munich – Vaccines are the great hope to contain the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the Astrazeneca vaccine, which was renamed “Vakzevria” and is a vector vaccine, the two mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Biontech / Pfizer are approved in Germany.

The Astrazeneca vaccine is under criticism in Germany after the vaccination break. After reports of rare but serious side effects, some countries temporarily stopped Covid-19 vaccinations with the Astrazeneca vaccine. Suspected cases of rare sinus vein thrombosis (blood clots in the brain) suggested this. Following a recommendation from the EU Medicines Agency (EMA), vaccinations were resumed in Germany. However, in this country Astrazeneca is only inoculated to people over 60 years of age. Denmark and Norway are now completely without the vaccine.

Like the highest vaccination authority in Germany – the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) – writes in her latest vaccine safety report, the majority of cases occurred within fourteen days of vaccination. Some cases were fatal. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was also recently linked to the rare side effects mentioned.

Corona vaccine study: Sinus vein thrombosis also occurs with mRNA vaccine

One Oxford University study According to the study, however, people who were vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer or Moderna also suffered from cerebral vein thrombosis. Oxford University is instrumental in the development of the Astrazeneca vaccine. In the study, the researchers examined whether the risk of rare blood clotting is higher with Covid 19 disease than with a corona vaccination. An analysis of the risks and benefits of the corona vaccine with regard to blood clots (thrombosis).

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is also currently analyzing the risks and benefits of the corona vaccine. The general data on vaccinations and the course of the pandemic such as infection rates, admissions to hospitals, mortality and disease frequency are to be checked. That way, they would be able to assess the risks of the drug versus the benefits for the vaccination program, it said. Despite a few rare cases of cerebral vein thrombosis, the EMA has so far given the active ingredient the unconditional green light. The benefits of protection against Covid-19 should be rated higher than the possible risks.

Oxford University has already published a study on the risk of blood clots and corona vaccines – here are the most important data.

The incidence of sinus vein thrombosis was measured two weeks after a Covid 19 infection or after vaccination with Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna.

The study included data from 513,284 people who tested positive for the coronavirus. The study evaluated data from a further 489,871 people who were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The incidence of sinus vein thrombosis found was then compared with the incidence of such after influenza disease (flu) and with the incidence of sinus vein thrombosis in the general population.

The results of the study indicate that the use of the mRNA vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna can lead to blood clots in the brain almost as often as with Astrazeneca. In detail:

Four out of a million people suffered from sinus vein thrombosis after being vaccinated with the Biontech / Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

At Astrazeneca, the study found that five in one million people had a blood clot in their brain.

Study: blood clot risk higher after corona infection than after vaccination

Another result of the study is that sinus vein thromboses occurred more frequently after a corona infection than after a vaccination. According to the study, the risk here is 39 out of a million people with corona. This makes it many times higher than a vaccination against the virus.

The authors of the study concluded that the risk of blood clots after a Covid disease is ten times higher than after vaccination with an mRNA vaccine (Biontech, Moderna). Compared to the Astrazeneca vaccine, the risk of sinus vein thrombosis due to corona disease is about eight times higher.

In a communication from Oxford University, however, it is expressly stated that all comparisons made should be interpreted with caution, as data would still be required. In addition, the data on the Astrazeneca vaccine would not come from the study itself, but from the EMA.

Corona: Conclusions of the study authors on vaccination and Covid-19

The researchers’ conclusion: “We have drawn two important conclusions. First, Covid-19 increases the risk of cerebral vein thrombosis […]. Second, the risk of Covid-19 is higher than with current vaccines, even in those under the age of 30. This should be factored in when considering the balance between the risk and benefit of vaccination. ” (mbr) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

