The Federal Minister of Justice has been criticized for the slow implementation of the coalition agreement on tenant protection. The tenants’ association complains that politicians are doing nothing to protect tenants from sharp increases in costs.

IAccording to a media report, the Federal Ministry of Justice is holding back important new regulations to protect tenants from high costs. The “Bild” newspaper reported on Friday that it was about the rules agreed in the coalition agreement that had to be implemented long ago. Although there is a completed draft bill for the new regulations, this has not yet been introduced into the further legislative process.

It is “not at all understandable” that the Federal Ministry of Justice does not implement the tenant protection projects from the coalition agreement, criticized Tenant Association President Lukas Siebenkotten. “More than a year has passed and nothing has happened.” Meanwhile, rents continued to rise sharply and politics do nothing to protect the tenants. “They are fooled, their problems are not really taken seriously,” said Siebenkotten of the “Bild” newspaper.

SPD consumer protection expert Zanda Martens was also upset that Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) was refusing to implement the coalition agreement. “On the subject of tenancy law, of all things, he obviously misjudges the enormous importance for millions of tenants in Germany, a land of tenants,” she told the newspaper. After more than a year in this coalition, Buschmann has not even presented a first draft law with which the central agreements from the coalition agreement on the subject of rents could be implemented.