Home page World

From: Nina Brugger

Split

One prejudice is that climate protection is not important to older people. A new survey shows: That’s not true at all – they even have something ahead of younger people.

Kassel – The older generations are often accused of not doing anything to protect the climate. Because while many young people “The last generation”, which attract attention with their adhesive campaigns, or “Fridays for Future” and fight politically for climate protection, older people are more reserved. But now it turns out that older people are even more willing to act sustainably in everyday life.

New survey shows: Older people act more sustainably for climate protection than younger people

Flying more sustainably, reducing waste, not wasting food, shopping regionally – there are many measures to keep your own climate balance low. And that’s exactly what’s important now, because as early as 2022, climate change set weather records. The over-50s in particular pay comparatively more attention to living sustainably and protecting the climate. This is the result of a Yougov survey commissioned by the cooperative team bank on May 11th.

A new survey shows that older citizens are more willing to support sustainability than younger ones. © Müller-Stauffenberg/Imago

Around 3,200 people between the ages of 18 and 79 were interviewed online for the representative survey. Around three quarters of people in this age group avoid wasting food and save on water consumption and heating. Almost 60 percent pay attention to regionality and seasonality when buying fruit and vegetables and avoid plastic waste.

In contrast, only about 40 percent of the younger respondents (between 18 and 29 years old) make sure not to waste food or to save water and heating energy. Only about a third of those surveyed try to avoid plastic waste. Almost 20 percent of the young respondents even stated that they were not pursuing any sustainable action for climate protection.

The glaciers are melting – How climate change is changing the earth View photo gallery

What can you do for the climate in everyday life?

These five tips help to protect the climate:

Leave the car at home – it’s better to be on the go with you in a sustainable way bike, bus or train

Less meat and dairy products eat – vegetarian or vegan dishes are delicious and good for climate protection

eat – vegetarian or vegan dishes are delicious and good for climate protection Shop local! food from the region and season buy – preferably in organic quality

buy – preferably in organic quality second hand Shopping – saves money and protects the climate

Shopping – saves money and protects the climate Fewer packaging waste – Shop in bulk stores

Climate protection does not have to be difficult at all. Even small changes in everyday life can reduce your own carbon footprint and ensure more sustainability. Of course, this applies to young and old alike.