From: Marcus Gable

The high flight continues: Giorgia Meloni could also enter the government in South Tyrol with her Fratelli d’Italia. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press



Giorgia Meloni seems to be getting her Fratelli d’Italia on track in South Tyrol as well. For the governing SVP, however, a new survey is an alarm signal. The coalition partner should also be alarmed.

Bolzano – The upswing of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her party Fratelli d’Italia (Fdl) does not seem to stop at South Tyrol. Around half a year after taking over government business in Italy and almost two months after the success of the legal alliance in Lombardy and Latium, a survey in the country’s northernmost province underlines that the politics of the post-fascists are working.

Like various media, including The new South Tyrolean daily newspaper, report, the Brethren of Italy would be among the big winners of the uprising. With 7.5 percent, the Fdl would be the strongest Italian party. The survey was commissioned by the South Tyrolean People’s Party (SVP), which is the undisputed leader with 36.5 percent, but would lose 5.4 percent compared to the most recent state election in 2018.

This left the SVP with 13 of the 35 seats in parliament – ​​two fewer than before. Only Team K (TK), a social-liberal South Tyrolean party founded in 2018, came out stronger than the Meloni party with 12.5 percent and the Greens with 10.5 percent. The TC around party chairman Paul Köllenberger, who once stood for the left-wing populist Five Star Movement (M5S), lost 2.7 percent, the Greens would record an increase of 3.7 percent.

South Tyrol before state elections: According to the survey, the governing parties SVP and Lega Nord lose significantly

For the survey, the Viennese opinion research institute Demox, which is a partner company of Stefan Premstaller, who resigned as SVP state secretary in January, collected the opinions of 1000 South Tyroleans at the end of March – by telephone and online survey. It is said that the SVP considers the values ​​to be more realistic than their 40 percent, who in a survey by the South Tyrolean business newspaper jumped out. This is because the survey period lasted for a whole month and the survey was only conducted over the phone. There, the Greens had even landed at 14 percent.

The coalition partner is also one of the losers in the SVP survey. The Lega Nord (LN), which governs in Rome with Meloni, only has 5.5 percent. This more than halved the result from 2018. However, the 11.1 percent at that time was also a resounding success. The right-wing populists may now have lost voters to the Fratelli d’Italia.

South Tyrolean Freedom (STF), which advocates detachment from Italy, and Freedom (F), another right-wing populist party, also fared better than LN. Both came to 6.5 percent and would thus gain slightly.

Who will rule in South Tyrol in the future? The latest survey should give an indication of the conditions in the future state parliament. © IMAGO / Ralph Peters



Meloni party is growing in South Tyrol: the head of government is more moderate towards the region

With this result, which would represent the worst in the history of the party, the SVP, which has been in power since 1948, would have to accept a three-party coalition. The new South Tyrolean daily newspaper brings up center-right alliances of the Christian Democrats with the Meloni party and the Freedom Party or the Northern League. A merger of the SVP with the Social Democrats of the Partito Democratico (PD), who land at 3.5 percent, and the Greens or Team K is also possible. The SVP already formed a coalition with the PD from 2008 to 2014 and from 2014 to 2019.

But the possible alliances in Bolzano are still a long way off. It is possible that the Fratelli d’Italia will continue to grow until election day on October 22, 2023 – exactly one year after the Meloni cabinet began work in the capital. After the party leader initially faced a lot of skepticism because of her tough attitude towards South Tyrol and its aspirations for autonomy, the trend is correct in the eyes of the post-fascists.

Which is probably also due to the more moderate tone that the 46-year-old Roman is now adopting. A few years ago, Meloni had made a tough recommendation that those who could not identify with Italy should emigrate to Austria. Shortly after taking over official duties, she surprisingly indicated that she even wanted to expand the province’s autonomy. She also apparently shook hands with the region with some personnel decisions. This seems to be paying off quickly. (mg)