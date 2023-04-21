Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Ukraine War: Should Germany Provide More Military Support to Kiev? Many in East Germany are calling for restraint. © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

According to a survey, three quarters of Germans want more or more military aid for Kiev. Many in East Germany, in particular, see things differently.

Berlin – Since the Ukraine war, discussions about military aid for Kiev, especially about the delivery of weapons, have intensified. Should Germany continue to provide military support to Ukraine? In a survey by ZDFpolitical barometer from April, a divided opinion of the citizens becomes apparent.

Survey on military aid to Ukraine: primarily East Germans call for restraint

Accordingly, 28 percent of those surveyed are in favor of greater military aid from the West for Ukraine. 45 percent think that the West should continue to provide military support to Ukraine “as before”. 22 percent would prefer less military aid. According to ZDF political chief Matthias Fornoff, supporters of the Greens and SPD in particular voted for stronger military support. According to Fornoff, many people in East Germany called for restraint. Only about one in ten expected peace negotiations to begin soon.

Last year, German citizens were explicitly asked about the delivery of heavy weapons. At that time, 56 percent of those questioned found the delivery of tanks to be correct, 39 percent spoke out against it, as the ZDFpolitical barometer emerged. In the current survey, supporters of the left and the AfD continue to predominantly oppose it with 72 percent and 56 percent respectively.

Weapons for Ukraine: Germany approves delivery of fighter jets

So far, the west of Ukraine has helped out with a large amount of military equipment. The required Leopard tanks have already come from Germany. Recently, the Federal Republic of Germany also gave Poland permission to deliver fighter jets from GDR stocks.

The Patriot anti-aircraft system will continue to support Ukraine against Russian airstrikes. A few days ago, the federal government announced that the weapon system had been delivered. However, the stationing of German Patriot systems in Slovakia and Poland is controversial. In Poland, the anti-aircraft systems should be withdrawn by June. But apparently there will still be talks with the NATO partners for the time being. “The statements about the stationing plans of our Patriot squadron in Poland and Slovakia related to original plans,” the ministry said. (bohy)