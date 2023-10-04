Almost 7 out of 10 adults feel destroyed by pain, but 80% are unaware that children can feel the same pain as adults and more than 1 in 4 even think that suffering is exclusive to adults. These are the data of the so-called ‘bad bias’ (prejudice on the pain of children) highlighted by an opinion survey conducted by AstraRicerche for Zambon Italia. Thus, while Italians underestimate the pain of children, almost 4 out of 10 adults complain of constant pain – at least once a week – and in 68% of cases – according to a note – it is such a strong malaise that it prevents them from carrying out the most simple daily activities such as working (45%), thinking (38%) and moving (34%). Starting from these data, Italian pediatricians launch an appeal to recognize and consciously manage the pain of the little ones, turning to experts and intervening, if necessary, with age-appropriate solutions.

“Thinking that children don’t feel pain – states Gianvincenzo Zuccotti, vice-rector for relations with health institutions at the State University of Milan and director of the Paediatrics department of the Buzzi children’s hospital – is a very widespread false perception. In fact, the experience shows us that unfortunately even the littlest ones can feel as bad as the older ones. It is a pain that should not be underestimated on the one hand because children can have difficulty explaining the extent and type of their discomfort, on the other because adults, caught by surprise, can panic and act irrationally. In this sense – he adds – it is positive that, in the case of pediatric pain, the first move of Italians is to consult the paediatrician, but at the same time, if the situation requires it, it is advisable to be able to intervene with specific drugs suited to the age.”

According to those interviewed, the main causes of pain are: tiredness and little sleep (37%), too much time spent in front of TV and screens (25%), injuries during physical activity (24%). Furthermore, according to Italians, the excessive use of smartphones (23%) and social media (18%) are at the origin of the painful symptom, almost exclusively for the little ones: only a few adults (10% and 8%) link them to a possible cause of pain.

But how do Italians react to the suffering of children? The prevailing feeling is displeasure (40%), but anxiety and worry also frequently take over (38%). “When pain strikes adults – explains Zuccotti – they immediately resort to a painkiller to obtain rapid relief and rarely consult their doctor; while when pain affects the little ones – he continues – the first move is undoubtedly to call or chat with the pediatrician: approximately 1 in 3 do so when the child is between 6 and 11 years old. It is a comforting choice, because the pediatrician is able to help the adult identify the possible cause of the discomfort, suggesting how to intervene depending on the individual case”.

In adults – we read in the note – the pain mainly affects women, between 35 and 44 years old, who lives with their partner in a medium-small city and manifests itself as back pain. Back pain is the most frequent ailment in our country – with 37% of compatriots forced to deal with it weekly – but it is headaches that have the greatest impact on everyday life and prevent you from carrying out even the most normal activities (31%). Stress (39%) and lack of sleep (34%) are therefore considered the main culprits for Italians’ pain, but too much time spent in front of PC and tablet screens could also have an impact (26%).

The symptom is described as stabbing, stabbing and intense like a stab. Pain is experienced this way by almost 4 out of 10 Italians, particularly when experiencing headaches, toothaches and backaches. It is – concludes the note – an all-round negative experience: on the one hand it affects the mind, causing nervousness (46%), stress and tension (40%), on the other it has repercussions on the body, fueling tiredness and weakness (45%). It is therefore a significant impact which, however, others often minimize and do not recognise, in 37% of cases, as truly disabling.