In January, among the many good resolutions, the time comes for many to bring attention back to health and remember to schedule a check-up at the dentist. A real headache for many, who in fact put it off to the point of carrying out a visit only in the event of a real problem: 40.6% of Italians turn to the dentist when concrete problems or toothaches arise, while only 28.6 % schedule an annual routine visit. This is what emerges from a recent survey carried out by Dica33.it on behalf of Curasept, an Italian oral care company. Attendance at the dentist's office for prevention is therefore decidedly low compared to the two visits a year suggested by the guidelines. One of the reasons behind such reticence is the fear of the visit which affects 64% of people, and for half of them it translates into a real phobia.

The dentist's chair and its instruments – we read in a note – evoke a feeling of discomfort or fear greater than other even more invasive medical or diagnostic situations. The idea of ​​going to the dentist is a source of anguish for 48.7% of respondents: more than medical instruments such as scalpels, surgical scissors or syringes are intimidating (29%), more than an MRI (17.3%) and even more than the prospect of surgical removal of moles or other skin imperfections (15.5%).

The greatest fear? Pain: the awareness, or at least the assumption, of feeling pain is the great fear for 53.4% ​​of respondents – the note details – followed by the posture which forces one to keep the mouth open and forces prolonged immobility (48 ,3%). Even the sounds characteristic of the dental office, such as that of the drill or the aspirator, represent a source of discomfort (37.6%). Other unpleasant aspects of the session are the condition of extreme passivity in a waking situation and the impossibility of speaking to communicate that one is experiencing pain. Added to all this is the average high cost of the service.

“Ignoring oral prevention can lead to organic health problems. It is estimated that in Italy around 40% of the population suffers from periodontal diseases, mostly unconsciously, and this opens the way to possible pathologies of internal systems – explains Paola Della Bruna , Scientific & Clinical affairs manager of Curasept – A fact that, however, positively surprised us is that 78% of people go to the dentist with the awareness that they are doing the right thing for their health. As a company, we have long been committed to raise people's awareness of the close link between organic health and oral health. It is a signal that confirms how important it is to continue to inform the public about the importance of preventing oral diseases, not only for the well-being of teeth and gums, but to preserve health general of the whole organism”.

Even though it is still an unwelcome medical visit today, the survey also shows positive data: almost 30% of participants appreciate the smile and support of a trained, humane and understanding staff who instil the confidence necessary to face the session peacefully. Confirming the importance of establishing a relationship of trust with the dentist or hygienist, 32.3% of respondents stated that they would also greatly appreciate receiving some personalized advice from Oral Care professionals for their situation, for example regarding food or products of daily use, both during the visit and afterwards via mobile phone.

To calm anxiety, the psychotherapist recommends 'square breathing'. “The mouth is an intimate and delicate part of the body – underlines Maria Beatrice Toro, psychologist and psychotherapist and mindfulness expert – the idea of ​​exposing teeth, gums, tongue can arouse a sense of vulnerability. Furthermore, even today, we feel the weight of a cultural heritage that associates going to the dentist with the possibility of experiencing physical pain”. To keep anxiety under control “before entering the session it is useful to start by modifying the internal dialogue by trying to focus thoughts on the aspects of trust in comparisons with the doctor ('he knows how not to make me suffer', 'I'm in good hands') and aspects of pleasure and satisfaction linked to the beauty of the smile, the pleasure of feeling healthy and cared for. Breathing is a powerful tool within the reach of all to deal with moments of anxiety.A simple exercise to put into practice even in the waiting room is 'square breathing', a technique proven to be effective in keeping anxiety under control with immediate effect. Here's how to proceed: 1. inhale through your nose until you fill your lungs for a count of four; 2. hold your breath for a count of four; 3. inspire from the mouth counting to four; 4. Keep your lungs empty for a count of four.