Children who are victims of abuse are destined to age sooner. Violence not only leaves marks such as bruises, grazes and deep fears, but comes to condition the expression of the DNA and future health. This is confirmed by a study, recently published in the ‘British Journal of Psychiatry’, which reports the results of a retrospective analysis, the largest ever carried out, conducted by the University of Glasgow and the University of Hong Kong, on a sample of 141,748 people, aged 37-73, registered in a biobank in the UK.

The researchers asked participants to answer whether they had been abused as children, the type and frequency of the episodes, and then subjected them to a test on the length of telomeres, protein nuclei placed as protective ‘caps’ at the ends of chromosomes. These portions of the DNA shrink with age and also due to extreme stress and for this reason they are considered indicators of biological aging. The study results showed that adults exposed as children to three or more types of abuse – physical, sexual and emotional – had shorter telomere lengths than those who experienced no abuse or only one episode. The reduction was greater in cases who had suffered a combination of physical and sexual abuse.

“Today we talk about the consequences of child abuse not only in terms of psychic damage and a greater risk of perpetrating the same abuses suffered as children as adults, but also of real organic alterations that go so far as to condition the expressions of the DNA “, underlines Pietro Ferrara, national contact person of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip) for abuse and mistreatment and professor of Pediatrics at the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome. “As the English study demonstrates – he comments – abused minors will become adults who not only live worse, but age earlier because stress and biochemical changes, triggered by the violence suffered, determine an erosion of telomeres, influencing health conditions as adults” .

The new Menarini courses aimed at paediatricians are about to intercept signals and prevent consequences

Not only. “Some recent studies even tell us that the continuous and repeated stress of girls who are victims of multiple sexual abuse can lead to a higher incidence of cancer in adulthood, with a twice as high risk”, highlights Ferrara, based on research published by recent on ‘BioMed Central Cancer’, conducted by the Public Health Agency of Canada on 21,915 people (9,783 men and 12,132 women). The results show that 9.6% were women diagnosed with cancer, while 6% were men, but these percentages rose to 18.4% in women who were victims of frequent episodes of physical abuse, while they increased slightly to 6.4%. % for men with the same history of abuse.

To intercept and correctly manage child abuse, preventing it from leaving such heavy aftermath, Menarini relaunches “Facing Abuse 2.0. Emersion and communication in child and adolescent abuse”, the project of training courses, created under the patronage of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip) and the Italian Federation of Pediatricians (Fimp), aimed specifically at pediatricians. Based on the latest Report on minors victims of abuse by the Central Directorate of the Criminal Police, which analyzed data for 2021 and the first half of 2022, comparing them with 2020, cases of abuse of minors in schools have increased by 54%. . Sexual violence is also growing, +19%.

“In this context, our initiative – explains Ferrara, coordinator of the course – assumes significant importance, oriented towards the protection of public health, because through the dissemination and formation of knowledge on the issues of abuse and maltreatment, we intend to achieve ambitious goal of preventing both the recurrence of violence and of the diseases that can most affect the victims once they become adults”. After the inaugural meeting which has just concluded in Milan, the initiative will continue until mid-December in 9 other cities: Rome, Ascoli, Foggia, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Pisa, Turin and Trieste.

In 2022, crimes against children in Italy overall decreased by 10%, from 19,431 to 17,475. In 2021 the total number of child abuses had increased by 5% compared to 2020, the year of restrictions due to the pandemic.

The cases of ‘sex tortion’ doubled between 2020 and 2021, i.e. sexual blackmail to extort money on the web against minors. Online grooming also increased by 33% in 2021 compared to the previous year. The age group most affected is that of the under 14s and the victims are mostly female. Among the offenders, men aged between 35 and 64 predominate.