53.3% of dialysis patients experience a different type of itching than the ‘common’ skin one: it is the itching related to chronic, systemic, severe, continuous renal insufficiency, which heavily impacts the quality of life of the people who are affected by it . The areas of the body most affected are the back and legs, creating a state of chronic suffering with serious repercussions also in terms of stress and psychological discomfort. This is what emerged today during a dissemination event in Rome, which saw clinicians, patient associations, nurses and pharmaco-economists confront each other. During the meeting – made possible thanks to the non-conditioning contribution of CSL Vifor – the results of three surveys involving nephrologists, patients and nurses were presented.

In particular, the Italian Society of Nephrology (Sin) has submitted to the nephrologists of 116 centers (half of which have over 100 patients on dialysis), a questionnaire on pruritus related to chronic renal insufficiency – reports a note – which shows that 87% of nephrologists do not use evaluation tools for itching, and consequently are unable to make a correct diagnosis. Not only that, since there is no routine screening for pruritus related to chronic renal failure, in almost 50% of cases, nephrologists intervene only if the patient reports the symptom. Instead, as far as the pharmacological approach is concerned, 80% of nephrologists resort to the use of drugs without any uniformity in management (ranging from emollient creams to reduce skin dryness, to oral corticosteroids, to gabapentine) while the 85% of nephrologists believe that a new treatment for itching on dialysis is necessary, given the absence of drugs with specific indications.

“Itching is one of the symptoms in dialysis patients that has the greatest impact on quality of life – says President Sin Stefano Bianchi – and, when of a moderate-severe degree, it has serious repercussions on the interpersonal, work and social relationships of these patients. Known since the dawn of dialysis and resistant to most of the therapeutic interventions implemented to at least try to mitigate it, this symptom has often been considered an inevitable consequence of dialysis treatment. The recent prospect of being able to have a new effective and tolerated itch therapy has given new strength to nephrologists and especially to patients to tackle this important problem with great determination, implementing programs of awareness, training and communication on the new therapeutic perspectives that they will be available soon”.

The survey also involved patients through a questionnaire created and distributed by the National Hemodialysis Association (ANED) in 153 Italian public and private dialysis centres. 1,905 responses were collected: 53.3% of patients on chronic dialysis treatment reported itching, signaling it as a continuous, intense symptom with an impact on quality of life; in 40% of patients itching significantly affects daily life, severely limiting relationships with others. Patients show discouragement and resignation towards itching: 75% think it is linked to dialysis and that there is no possible solution of any kind; 17% report that the doctor has communicated that everything possible has been done in the light of current medical knowledge; 78% of patients require a greater commitment to research into the causes and remedies that can allow itching to be treated effectively. Not only that: for half of the patients, itching becomes particularly annoying at night.

“50% of patients – comments Antonio Santoro, of the Aned Scientific Committee – answered that itching has profoundly changed their quality of life. In particular, 30% of patients with greater symptom severity report that itching has compromised social life, work, and affections”. “The negative impact on the quality of life – reports Francesco Saverio Mennini, professor of Health Economics and Microeconomics, University of Rome Tor Vergata and president of the Italian Society of Health Technology Assessment (Sihta) – translates, from the point of view of costs, in a loss of productivity (of patients and caregivers), in an increase in costs borne by the social security and social security system as a consequence of the disabilities related to the disease as well as health care costs directly borne by patients and caregivers. indirect costs, but also direct health costs.These patients, in fact, are forced to resort to drugs that reduce the psychological problem resulting from the morbid condition that characterizes them, going to increase an item of expenditure borne by the NHS”.

Finally, Alessandro Pizzo, vice president of the Italian Society of Nephrological Nurses (Sina) has no doubts: “the relationship with the patient can improve by using a common, simple, clear, empathic and at the same time scientifically coherent language. Improving the quality of the relationships between people affected by chronic kidney disease, health professionals and their caregivers, starting from the word, a key element of the care relationship, can help create a relationship of absolute trust to favor an effective therapeutic alliance”.