According to Ukrainian information, Russian President Vladimir Putin was the target of a failed assassination attempt shortly after the start of the war.

MOSCOW – Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has now lasted for three months and continues to cause widespread destruction and suffering in affected parts of the country. Since then, President Vladimir Putin, who acts as an aggressor in the Ukraine conflict, has increasingly come under fire. Not only as a target of international sanctions, but apparently also as a target of attacks on life and limb. At the beginning of March, US Senator Lindsey Graham called on the Russian people to rise up against the autocrats in the Kremlin and thus put an end to the war. On Twitter, the Republican wished for a “Count Stauffenberg” from the Russian population who would assassinate Putin.

Ukraine-News: Assassination attempt on Putin failed – “Not too long ago”

According to Ukrainian information, shortly after the outbreak of war at the end of February, an attempted assassination attempt on the Russian president actually took place. At least that is what the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, claims in an interview with the Ukrainian portal published on Tuesday (May 24). Ukrainska Pravda.

“There was an attempted assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin,” Budanov said in the interview. According to information from the Ukrainian secret service, the attack was carried out “not so long ago by representatives of the Caucasus”. Although the assassination attempt was unsuccessful, information about the failed attack on President Putin was kept under wraps by the Russian government. “It was an absolutely unsuccessful attempt, but it really happened. It was about two months ago,” Budanov explained of the incident.

Ukraine-Russia-News: Attack on Putin failed – Suspected assassins are said to come from the Caucasus

The Caucasus, from which the alleged assassins are said to have come, according to Budanov’s information, is a mountain range between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, which also extends beyond Russia to the national territories of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Iran. In Georgia in particular, Putin has had many enemies among the population, at least since the invasion of Russian troops as part of the 2008 Caucasus War. Budanov did not say exactly where the assassins came from and what their motives are supposed to be.

However, the information about the failed assassination attempt cannot currently be independently verified. The Kremlin has not yet commented on any incidents. However, it was known well before the war began that Putin had resorted to extremely radical measures to ensure his personal security. In the case of photos with celebrities, the Russian President was not allowed to be touched by them. During the corona pandemic, Putin only received the heads of state of other countries at a meter-long table in order to maintain the necessary safety distance. According to other reports, the Russian head of state should also have a food taster and special bodyguards.

An end to the Ukraine war is still not in sight. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently blamed the West for the numerous war victims in the country. The Russian offensive in Donbass continues. (fd)