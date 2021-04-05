JOrdania’s former Crown Prince Hamsa bin Hussein has confirmed his involvement in a plot against the security and stability of the kingdom, according to the court. The royal family announced on Monday evening that Prince Hamsa had signed a declaration to this effect. According to his own statements, the prince has been under house arrest since Saturday in connection with the alleged conspiracy against King Abdullah II – his half-brother.

“The interests of the homeland must be paramount, and we all stand behind His Majesty the King in his efforts to protect Jordan and its national interests,” said the declaration that Hamsa is said to have signed.

Prince Hamsa was heir to the throne of the royal family until 2004, but then the king deposed him. He had initially designated Prince Hamsa for the office a few years earlier. Abdullah II later named his own son the new Crown Prince.

The British BBC recently published a video that the 41-year-old Prince Hamsa is said to have recorded from his arrest. In it he raises serious allegations against King Abdullah II. “I am not part of any conspiracy or nefarious organization or group with foreign support,” the prince assured in the BBC video, a few days before Hamsa’s statement to the contrary, published by the royal court. The chief of staff visited him on Saturday morning and informed him that he was not allowed to leave the house and not have any contact with the outside world. The allegations are a “nasty slander,” said Prince Hamsa’s mother on Twitter. Queen Nur pray for the innocent victims. She is a widow of the former King Hussein.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister Aiman ​​al-Safadi said on Sunday that investigations had shown that people close to the prince were in contact with “destabilizing” forces. There should also have been agreements with foreign parties – about the best time to take steps “to destabilize Jordan”. Al-Safadi did not say which parties are meant and what such destabilization should have looked like in practice. The state authorities had succeeded in “nipping the movements in the bud”.