D.The increase in corona infections in Hesse continues. According to figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin on Friday, another 671 cases were confirmed within one day. Two other people died as a result of an infection, a total of 571 deaths so far. 24,151 infections have been reported since the start of the pandemic. The RKI estimates that around 19,300 people have recovered so far.

In the north of Hesse, a local outbreak continues to cause a stir: According to the information, Kassel exceeded 100 in the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days: According to the RKI, the north Hessian city has an incidence of 100 after an outbreak in a refugee shelter. 9. The day before this had read at 97.6. The RKI reported a total of 828 cases for the city, 15 more than the day before. In total, the city has nine coronavirus-related deaths.

Offenbach at 95

Offenbach (95.2) also clearly exceeds the critical value of 50. The RKI reported a total of 811 confirmed cases on Friday, and 19 more cases were added overnight. In the neighboring city of Frankfurt, the incidence of 75.2 is well above the red corona warning level. According to the RKI, there have been a total of 4,616 confirmed corona cases in the city so far, and 138 cases were added overnight. There were no further deaths in either city on the Main.

In the entire Rhine-Main region, too, the numbers remain worrying: According to the information, Wiesbaden now also includes Wiesbaden with a value of 53.1, the Rheingau-Taunus district with 56.6 and the Hochtaunus district with 52.8. The incidence in the Groß-Gerau district (84.5) and the Main-Taunus district (61.6) continues to rise.

Figures reported by municipalities themselves may differ from the RKI figures because they pass on the data with a time delay. Figures given by the municipalities themselves are usually more up-to-date than those from Berlin or Wiesbaden.

The Hessian Ministry of Social Affairs publishes an overview of the corona development every day, broken down into districts and urban districts. It refers to figures from the RKI. Until a few days ago, it also took into account data from the Hessian state examination and investigation office in the health system at the Gießen regional council, to which the health authorities have to report the new cases. In order to ensure consistency, the ministry now only uses the RKI information.

From a Frankfurt perspective, it is fundamentally important: The positive tests taken at the airport are not assigned to the city. Rather, according to the Ministry of Social Affairs, they are reflected in the statistics of the health department, which is responsible for the respective returnee. This can also be the Frankfurt office or another in Hesse, but also an authority in another federal state.