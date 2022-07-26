Home page politics

Of: Florian Naumann

Despite the invasion of Ukraine, former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder is sticking to his friendship with Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO/Frank Hoermann/Sven Simon (photomontage)

Gerhard Schröder has traveled to Moscow again. But the Putin friend was apparently not vacationing there, contrary to what he had said.

Update from July 26, 12:30 p.m.: Gerhard Schröder was back in Moscow – that much is clear. Contrary to what was previously known, he is said to have not only been in the Russian capital to relax. Like his wife Soyeon Schröder-Kim mirror told the former chancellor in Moscow that he was holding talks on energy.

“He’s not on vacation, he’s holding talks about energy policy in Moscow,” Schröder-Kim is quoted as saying. On Monday (July 25) Gerhard Schröder said to a reporter from RTL/ntv: “I’m going on vacation here for a few days. Moscow is a beautiful city”.

He wants from another source mirror learned that Schröder’s talks in Moscow are said to have revolved around gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. On Wednesday, the Russian energy company Gazprom intends to cut deliveries to Germany by half and only allow 20 percent of the maximum capacity to flow through the pipeline.

According to the report, Gerhard Schröder left Moscow as early as Tuesday (July 26). He is said to have arrived there on Sunday, so it was a short visit.

“Moscow is a beautiful city”: Gerhard Schröder is on “vacation” – just within earshot of Putin

First report from July 25, 2022:

Munich/Moscow – Gerhard Schröder is traveling – in Russia. The former chancellor flew to Moscow again a few weeks after the excitement about pro-Putin statements and a failed attempt at mediation in the Ukraine war. That reports the news channel n-tv on Monday (July 25).

The former German head of government told a correspondent for the TV channel that it was about “a few days’ vacation”: “Moscow is a beautiful city.” When it was pointed out that the headquarters of the Rosneft gas company was nearby, the SPD politician said: “Is that so? Oh yes, you are right.”

Schröder’s journey comes at a remarkable time. Against him a party exclusion procedure is running in the SPD because of the connections to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and statements about the war in Ukraine – Schröder had accused Kyiv, among other things, of “saber rattling”. The 78-year-old had recently wanted to resign or turn down posts at the Russian gas and energy companies Rosneft and Gazprom after the general uproar.

Gerhard Schröder in Russia: the former chancellor didn’t want to let Putin’s connection be severed

Schröder’s attitude to his political spec Putin is different – whom the Lower Saxony had already praised as a “flawless democrat” when he was Chancellor. Schröder recently said that he wanted to maintain his contact with Putin and did not believe in a military solution in Ukraine Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. “The war can only be ended through diplomatic negotiations.”

Schröder has been criticized for years for his ties to Russia and his close ties to Putin. Even after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, many party members believe that Schröder has not sufficiently distanced himself from Russia. (fn)

