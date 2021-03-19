fromMartina Lippl shut down

Germany is resuming corona vaccinations with the Astrazeneca vaccine. What is changing now? What has to be considered? An overview.

Munich / Berlin – The corona vaccinations with Astrazeneca *, which had been stopped as a precaution, should start again this Friday in Germany. After reports of brood clots and thrombosis of the cerebral veins after vaccinations, Germany suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 15.

After the restart there is great relief, but some questions remain unanswered. Germany has to move up a gear when it comes to vaccinations. The corona numbers are rising too quickly. A race against time begins. The Astrazeneca vaccine is urgently needed to stop the third wave of corona.

Stiko on the Astrazeneca vaccine against Corona: “The benefit of the vaccination outweighs”

“The benefit of the vaccination outweighs the currently known risks,” announced the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) in Germany this Friday (March 19). The highest vaccination authority – the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) – had previously spoken out in favor of using the vaccine. The authorities are following the EMA’s vote that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.

In its statement, the Stiko further writes that “the data available to it on the rare thromboembolic events (…) show a safety signal”. There is still no final certainty.

“Stiko will closely follow, continuously check and evaluate all expected data.” Should the need to restrict the indication groups arise, Stiko will “immediately take this into account and make known” in an updated Covid-19 vaccination recommendation. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) brought vaccination privileges into play on Friday (March 19) for young and younger women who have concerns about vaccinations with the active ingredient from the manufacturer Astrazeneca.

Astrazeneca vaccinations against Corona in Germany: what is changing?

What is changing: A warning should be included in the information about the vaccine – an extra warning about the possible rare blood clots. This is intended to better educate those willing to vaccinate about possible risks.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: So many cans of Astrazeneca are still in the fridge

Health Minister Spahn * did not promise a change in the vaccination sequence this Friday either. The vaccine is still scarce. Germany currently has around 1.6 million unvaccinated doses of Astrazeneca’s agent.

Spahn said that “not 50 million people could rush it on the first-come-first-served basis”. You cannot allow a 30-year-old who is healthy to be vaccinated by the company doctor, while there are 80-year-olds who have not yet been vaccinated, said Spahn.

Such is the vaccination rate in Germany

In Germany, as of March 19, 3,172,533 people were fully vaccinated – that is 3.8 percent of the total population. 7,089,012 people have loud Impfdashboard.de received at least one dose of vaccine. Almost 200,000 doses of vaccine were administered on March 18. On March 12th, 296,458 doses were the most so far.

According to the vaccination monitor of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 1,786,945 Astrazeneca first doses and 257 second doses had been vaccinated in Germany by March 18. According to the vaccination board, 3,062,400 doses of Astrazeneca have already been delivered so far.

Coronavirus pandemic: Corona vaccines available in Germany

BioNTech since December 26, 2020

Moderna since January 14, 2021

AstraZeneca since February 8, 2021 – vaccination stop in Germany on March 15. Reboot on March 19th

Corona vaccinations in Germany: General practitioners should vaccinate after Easter

From the week after Easter, according to the plans of the Federal Chancellery, more and more corona vaccinations should be possible in general practitioners’ practices. For the week starting April 5, only around one million vaccine doses are planned for the doctor’s practices, and more than 3.1 million are targeted for the last week of April.

This emerges from a draft paper by the Chancellery for the vaccination summit of the federal and state governments this Friday. The paper, which the German Press Agency had from several sources, was as of 11 a.m. (ml with material from dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA