The Isar 2 kiln near Landshut in Bavaria. © Armin Weigel/dpa

Stress test and stretching operation: The dispute over nuclear power continues. At a press conference in Munich, skepticism is high.

Munich – Markus Söder and Friedrich Merz are pushing for longer nuclear power plant durations. According to the Bavarian Prime Minister, the Isar-2 power plant should not only be operated for three months, but until at least mid-2024. And the CDU boss said he had “great sympathy” for ordering fuel rods for at least two or maybe two to five years.

Both politicians emphasized that, according to the operators, a stretching operation is possible. Söder accused the traffic light coalition of spreading untruths about nuclear power. It is technically possible to continue operating the Isar-2, as a TÜV report has shown – but there has also been criticism of this. This was also the case from a press conference (PK) to which Bund Naturschutz had invited on August 11th in Munich.

At the PK, Ulrich Wollenteit, a specialist in nuclear law, criticized the diffuseness of the TÜV report that was “unacceptable” for him, especially with regard to the planned time periods. As one of the “many abnormalities” he named a missing date on the document and its length of only seven pages. He sees “bias” at the TÜV and expressed the suspicion that it could be a “complimentary report” for Markus Söder (CSU).

AKW-Zoff: Federal Ministry criticizes TÜV report

In April, TÜV Süd wrote in a paper entitled “Assessment” that it had no safety concerns about continuing to operate Isar 2 beyond the end of the year – the Federal Ministry for the Environment, however, strongly criticized the methodology.

The statement commissioned by the Bavarian Ministry of the Environment does not meet “basic requirements for reports and serious expert statements and should therefore not be used for state decision-making,” the ministry wrote in an internal memo available to the dpa news agency. The Bavarian Ministry of the Environment rejected the criticism.

What does “stretch operation” mean? The operators leave a nuclear power plant connected to the grid longer, but do without new fuel elements. However, this is only possible if they accept reduced productivity: In this process, the reactor constantly loses 0.5 percent of its output per day.

Longer nuclear power times in Germany? “The kilns are tired”

“No thanks to wind turbines, power lines in the ground, gas works in Austria”, with these words the physicist Karin Wurzbacher from the Munich Environmental Institute allowed herself a dig at Söder. She emphasized the aging damage to the more than 30-year-old nuclear power plants in Germany. “They are subject to aging and fatigue.”

Wurzbacher vehemently disagreed with the view that nuclear power plants would become safer as they got older, “because you know them better” and could therefore handle them better: “Isar 2 was not even checked for cracks – and the other two cannot be isolated cases,” She said. The last comprehensive safety check of the three German nuclear reactors that are still active was 13 years ago. In all three there is a suspicion that undetected cracks have formed in safety-relevant pipes due to corrosion.

According to the physicist, German nuclear power plants are “safe according to the status of the 1980s”

The physicist Oda Becker also stated that there was a “lack of safety culture in connection with the remaining term” in the PK. She pointed out that the regular comprehensive review of German nuclear power plants took place in 2009. “There was still a set of rules from the early eighties – that means they are safe according to the status of the eighties,” criticized Becker.

Heinz Smital from Greenpeace also spoke out in the PK firmly against the stretching operation and said: “We demand that saving is finally taken seriously in Bavaria.” Two of the experts at the PK argued that nuclear power plants cannot replace any significant amounts of gas , but only a maximum of one percent of total consumption.

Because of the energy crisis, a debate has flared up about extending the lifetime of nuclear power plants. It is actually planned that the Meiler Isar 2 in Lower Bavaria, Emsland in Lower Saxony and Neckarwestheim 2 in Baden-Württemberg will go out of service at the end of the year. The traffic light coalition has not ruled out a slightly longer use. Before making a decision, however, the result of the current renewed stress test on the energy supply should first be awaited, confirmed Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). (frs)