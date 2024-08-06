“According to initial indications, several US soldiers were injured,” the spokesman explained. “The base’s personnel are currently carrying out a damage assessment.” Further information will be provided promptly.

The White House said US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed on the incident. They had “discussed measures” to defend US forces “and respond to any attack on our personnel in a manner and at a location of our choosing”.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war, pro-Iranian militias have repeatedly attacked US military bases in Iraq and Syria. At the end of January, three US soldiers were killed in one of the attacks in Jordan near the Syrian border. The USA responded with extensive air strikes on positions of such militias in Iraq and Syria.

