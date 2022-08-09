The United States Government assured that Russia has had between 70,000 and 80,000 casualties since the invasion of Ukraine began on June 24. Similarly, he announced a new economic aid package for the country at war, while the UN asked for increased donations from the international community.

The Russian Army has suffered between 70,000 and 80,000 casualties since it began its so-called military operation in Ukraine at the end of February, the Pentagon’s Undersecretary of Defense for Policies, Colin Kahl, assured from Washington.

“Now that’s a combination of killed in action and wounded in action and that number could be a little bit lower, a little bit higher, but I think that’s in the ballpark,” Kahl said.

The US official also said Russian forces have lost “between 3,000 and 4,000” armored vehicles. He also claimed that the Kremlin-led military may be experiencing a lack of guided missiles, as recent attacks have been smaller.

Referring to the Russian military’s casualties, he said they are “quite remarkable considering the Russians failed to achieve any of Vladimir Putin’s goals at the start of the war.”

File photo. Current Pentagon Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl is taken on February 21, 2021 at a panel discussion on Iran’s nuclear program sponsored by the National Iranian American Council at the Rayburn House office building on Capitol Hill. Getty Images via AFP – CHIP SOMODEVILLA

As for Ukraine, he said it has also had significant battlefield manpower losses, without giving an estimate.

“Both sides are taking casualties. The war is the most intense conventional conflict in Europe since World War II,” he said. “But the Ukrainians have many advantages, one of which is their willingness to fight.”

The estimate adds to one made by CIA Director William Burns late last month that said around 15,000 Russians had been killed in Ukraine and another 45,000 wounded.

Although the figures are alarming, officials have stressed that they are simple estimates made by the Intelligence of that country: “It is a range, there is no perfect number,” said Burns after revealing the figure.

Similarly, they estimated that most of the casualties occurred in the first phase of the invasion, when they tried to take the capital, kyiv, without achieving their objective. Faced with the refusal, Russian forces have focused their efforts on taking the industrial heart of eastern Ukraine, the Donbass region.

A new aid package for Ukraine

The US government said on Monday it would make its largest-ever direct arms shipment to Ukraine, estimated at $1 billion worth of rockets, ammunition and other materials, through Defense Department Stockpiles.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is preparing for a potentially decisive counteroffensive, in which it aims to expel Russian troops from Kherson and other southern territories near the Dnipro River. For the past few days, Russia has been moving troops and equipment to prevent such a counteroffensive.

The aid package announced Monday allows the United States to deliver weapons systems and other equipment faster by removing it from Defense Department shelves.

“At every stage of this conflict, we have focused on providing the Ukrainians with what they need, depending on changing conditions on the battlefield,” said Colin Kahl, announcing the new arms shipment.

This latest pronouncement brings security assistance from the United States to more than nine billion dollars. In the nightly video speech made daily by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenzki, he thanked this new package: “We will use 100% to protect freedom, our common freedom.”

Previously, the Biden Administration had announced a $1 billion individual security assistance package in June, in addition to providing funding for training, equipment and other security resources.

Harder times ahead

This same Monday, the UN raised its request for funds for humanitarian aid for Ukraine this year to 4.3 billion dollars. Previously, in April, he had requested 2,000 million more from donors.

According to the agency, the increase corresponds to the worsening of the country’s situation and the situation that is expected with the arrival of winter in a few months, with which the victims are expected to increase due to the destruction of homes and the lack of access to gas and electricity.

Police officers, left, stand next to the covered body of a woman killed by a Russian missile attack on Monday in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. AP – Andrii Marienko

The United Nations estimates that at least 17.7 million people need humanitarian aid, that is, more than a quarter of the population of Ukraine; This figure is expected to increase with the arrival of the cold.

“We fear it will be even worse during the winter, as more people are likely to move from areas where they do not have access to gas, fuel or electricity to heat their homes,” Denise Brown, UN humanitarian coordinator in the country, said in a statement. .

So far, the UN has managed to raise 2.38 billion dollars to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine from the international community, “unprecedented” support, according to the coordinator.

