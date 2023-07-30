The Ibero-American Social Security Organization (OISS) drew attention to the disadvantaged conditions in which women work in the world and especially in Latin America, where household and care tasks continue to limit their work and professional performance.

The organization, of which 22 Ibero-American countries are part and which ensures equal access to decent work and universal social security, is taking steps with the states to reduce the differences between men and women, which it considers are still very deep.

This call coincides with a projection recently published by the World Economic Forum, according to which it takes more than a century (131 years) for women to achieve full equality of economic and social opportunities with respect to men.

The agency also warns that “at the current rate these inequities would end in the year 2,154. This coincides with the alerts of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which recommends that states accelerate their efforts to reduce these inequalities.

The barriers women face

The OISS Secretary General, Gina Magnolia Riaño, raised concerns about the barriers that in the 21st century continue to prevent millions of women from competing on equal terms with men in the labor market.

“The main obstacle for women to achieve that equality and overcome the wage gap has to do with the time they spend on care work. In general, they dedicate two and up to three times more time to these unpaid tasks and that dedication does not allow them to improve their professional training to promote in their own jobs and also hinders them from ascending to higher management positions”, explained the directive of the multilateral organization , which is based in Madrid Spain.

Another aspect that highlights the disadvantageous condition that women face in labor systems around the world is the limitation they have to dedicate time to paid work and with guaranteed access to social security.

According to the OECD, in the 37 countries that make up this organization, on average, women spend five hours less than men on paid work.

In this regard, Riaño explained that women “in addition to earning lower salaries than men, spend more time caring for minors, people with disabilities and the elderly. This unpaid work also generates gaps in social security contributions.